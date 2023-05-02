IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Hardik's overconfidence leads to GT missing chance of LBW dismissal

Rashid Khan was bowling the 12th over of the innings and Aman Hakim Khan was facing the leg-spinner. The Afghan spinner bowled a googly and the batter was deceived completely with the ball hitting the pads. The bowler appealed immediately and the umpire denied the wicket. However, captain Hardik Pandya was not interested in challenging the decision as he believed that there was an inside edge. Also, it appeared that the batter had nicked it in the initial replays and Hardik was correct.