IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Hardik's overconfidence leads to GT missing chance of LBW dismissal
Captains are assigned with a task to make correct calls while leading the team but they might also miss out on opportunities on a few occasions. Hardik Pandya displayed an example of such an instance when GT missed taking a spot-on DRS due to the captain’s overconfidence in his belief.
The ominous task of facing Gujarat Titans bowlers has turned out to be too much for Delhi Capitals’ batter as they lost six wickets on a total of 73 runs. However, GT had an opportunity to sink the ship of the opposition earlier in the game but the captain’s overconfidence in his belief snatched away a potential dismissal from them.
Rashid Khan was bowling the 12th over of the innings and Aman Hakim Khan was facing the leg-spinner. The Afghan spinner bowled a googly and the batter was deceived completely with the ball hitting the pads. The bowler appealed immediately and the umpire denied the wicket. However, captain Hardik Pandya was not interested in challenging the decision as he believed that there was an inside edge. Also, it appeared that the batter had nicked it in the initial replays and Hardik was correct.
But, there was a twist in the tale, and the DRS tracking showed a few balls and later explained the instance in more detail. The delivery was pitching in line, the impact was right on the mark and it was crashing into the stumps as well. Twitteratis also noted that Hardik’s overconfidence has resulted in GT missing a dismissal.
