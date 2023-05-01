IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as RCB secure their fifth win by beating LSG in low-scoring contest

With a low target to chase, an easy victory was on the cards for the Lucknow Super Giants. However, the slow nature of the pitch turned out to be a nightmare for their batters as well, reducing the team to 38/5 after seven overs. Krishnappa Gowtham played an impressive knock of 23 runs including a couple of sixes but he also departed in the 12th over and that pushed LSG into deep trouble. They were also missing KL Rahul in the batting due to an injury but he limped in to bat with LSG needing 23 off 8 balls as the last batsman. However, he was unable to even walk for singles which allowed RCB to walk away with a 18 run win. Karn Sharma exploited the surface to his advantage taking a couple of wickets from four overs.