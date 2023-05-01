IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as RCB secure their fifth win by beating LSG in low-scoring contest
RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in IPL 2023|
Royal Challengers Bangalore earned two points beating Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Monday in a game dominated by the bowlers. After Faf du Plessis had top scored with the bat scoring 44 runs, Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers scalping a couple of wickets to ensure a win for RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were hosted by Lucknow Super Giants in the Match No. 43 of IPL 2023 and they started the game by winning the toss. The franchise from Bangalore chose to bat first but the slow and low nature of the surface made it extremely hard for RCB batters to find boundaries on a regular basis. Virat Kohli scored 31 runs while Faf du Plessis played a knock of 44 runs but none of the middle order and lower order batters contributed to the cause and the team posted a total of 126/9. Naveen ul Haq picked three scalps while the spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra picked a couple of wickets each.
With a low target to chase, an easy victory was on the cards for the Lucknow Super Giants. However, the slow nature of the pitch turned out to be a nightmare for their batters as well, reducing the team to 38/5 after seven overs. Krishnappa Gowtham played an impressive knock of 23 runs including a couple of sixes but he also departed in the 12th over and that pushed LSG into deep trouble. They were also missing KL Rahul in the batting due to an injury but he limped in to bat with LSG needing 23 off 8 balls as the last batsman. However, he was unable to even walk for singles which allowed RCB to walk away with a 18 run win. Karn Sharma exploited the surface to his advantage taking a couple of wickets from four overs.
Why is Kohli sledging Naveen ul Haq? Kohli didn't expect Naveen ul haq to respond like that. Looks like Kohli got scaredpic.twitter.com/uarkpacxRJ— mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) May 1, 2023
RCB moves to 5th in the points table.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2023
What a memorable win in lucknow pic.twitter.com/0XDRymolip
Fifth Win for #RCB in #IPL2023 🕺— Fukkard (@Fukkard) May 1, 2023
RCB won by 18 Runs..#LSGvsRCB #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/6jcfu2v66k
Aggressive Virat Kohli and RCB win it's a siuuuuuuu dayyyy againnnnnm 🥹🤲 pic.twitter.com/KhMXtwyuIT— Yeon ! (@crixmas) May 1, 2023
Lucknow 🤫🤐— Raj Sharma (@RajShar38244443) May 1, 2023
RCB ❤️✨ win @imVkohli @RCBTweets @LucknowIPL
RCB win aithe kani online raava— S (@smkand25) May 1, 2023
തട്ടി മുട്ടി ഭാഗ്യം കൊണ്ട് ജയിച്ച RCB ക്ക് ആശംസകൾ😌🤭— Reenu (@__ReeNu__) May 1, 2023
RCB won by luck✌️#RCBVSLSG #RCB #Kohli #RoyalChallengersBangalore
Oh I thought it was the IPL final and RCB won it by the looks of Kohli's behaviour— Ashish Jha (@DareToZlaataan) May 1, 2023
Anushka's Birthday. Gambhir's team packed at his home venue. RCB Won pic.twitter.com/CK3sh80kdx— sourav (@Purplepatch22) May 1, 2023
RCB won AND there's Kohli-Gambhir drama, what a successful day! 🍿❤️— Pragya Garg (@paanipeelo) May 1, 2023
Some heated moments from Ekana Cricket Stadium after RCB won by 18 runs against LSG.#LSGvsRCB #Gambhir #ViratKohli #RCBVSLSG #naveenulhaq #KyleMayers #TATAIPL #IPL2023 #BCCI #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/AoZqe6MjB6— Barot Harshal (@HarshalBarot21) May 1, 2023