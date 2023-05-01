More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as RCB secure their fifth win by beating LSG in low-scoring contest

36

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore earned two points beating Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Monday in a game dominated by the bowlers. After Faf du Plessis had top scored with the bat scoring 44 runs, Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers scalping a couple of wickets to ensure a win for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were hosted by Lucknow Super Giants in the Match No. 43 of IPL 2023 and they started the game by winning the toss. The franchise from Bangalore chose to bat first but the slow and low nature of the surface made it extremely hard for RCB batters to find boundaries on a regular basis. Virat Kohli scored 31 runs while Faf du Plessis played a knock of 44 runs but none of the middle order and lower order batters contributed to the cause and the team posted a total of 126/9. Naveen ul Haq picked three scalps while the spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra picked a couple of wickets each. 

With a low target to chase, an easy victory was on the cards for the Lucknow Super Giants.  However, the slow nature of the pitch turned out to be a nightmare for their batters as well, reducing the team to 38/5 after seven overs. Krishnappa Gowtham played an impressive knock of 23 runs including a couple of sixes but he also departed in the 12th over and that pushed LSG into deep trouble. They were also missing KL Rahul in the batting due to an injury but he limped in to bat with LSG needing 23 off 8 balls as the last batsman. However, he was unable to even walk for singles which allowed RCB to walk away with a 18 run win. Karn Sharma exploited the surface to his advantage taking a couple of wickets from four overs. 

