IPL 2023 | Twitter troll Gujarat Titans for failing to chase 131 against Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five runs|
(IPL)
Despite needing to score just 131 in their chase against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans made a mess of the game and ended up conceding defeat by five runs. While Mohammed Shami (4/11) and Hardik Pandya (59*) were stars on the day, Delhi eeked out a win with an exceptional team bowling performance.
Winning the toss, David Warner decided to follow the latest trend and set a target for Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. However, the decision backfired in spectacular fashion as Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc with one of the greatest spells in IPL history. The Indian pacer finished his four overs with figures of 4/11, leaving DC reeling with a score of 32/5 after seven overs. Axar Patel and Aman Khan tried to stabilize the innings and even managed to add 41 runs in the next seven overs before the former was sent packing by Mohit Sharma. Aman did go on to score his maiden IPL half century but all Delhi could manage by the end of the allotted overs was a score of 130.
Delhi were in mood to just roll over as the bowlers brought them right back into the game by decimating the top order with some quality bowling. By the end of the powerplay, Gujarat could only muster 31 runs for the loss of three wicket and by removing the dangerous David Miller in the next over, the visitors put Gujarat under some serious pressure. Hardik Pandya (59*) and Abhinav Manohar (26) managed to steady the ship bringing the equation down to 52 required in the last five. After Khaleel Ahmed broke the 62 run partnership in a four-run 18th over by removing Manohar, Rahul Tewatia smoked Anrich Nortje for three consecutive sixes in a 21-run 19th over to leave GT needing 12 off the last over. However, post Tewatia’s departure to Ishant Sharma, Rashid failed to force a Super Over as DC were able to seal a memorable five-run win.
That was so close!
GT lost guys 🥳#GTvDCpic.twitter.com/8jbEMp9Hkm https://t.co/JonV1F0CWL— Sharjeel (@Sharjeel0208) May 2, 2023
Can't belive my eyes!
GT lost wtf 😭😭😭🤯🤯🤯😭😭😭🤡🤡🤡— S ♡ (@itsSakshiiii) May 2, 2023
Hahaha!
GT Lost ippudu sammaga Undhi...pic.twitter.com/j6qXhgygux— Harry Potter🐉ᵐᵘᵐᵇᵃⁱ ⁱⁿᵈⁱᵃⁿˢ (@VincenParker45) May 2, 2023
DC are back!
Delhi capitals 😂♥️— Palak (@Nachocheesedipp) May 2, 2023
Idk why I'm happy that GT lost .
Never expected this slow batting from Hardik!
Hardik lost GT the match..pathetic batting..— Rajdeep Ghosh (@rajdeep_ghosh) May 2, 2023
That was on point but failed to ddeliver in the end!
Chimtu amptitude Hardik anna lost it for GT 🤣🤣🤣— Yash😊🏏 (@YashR066) May 2, 2023
Tewatia has done his job!
GT lost 🥳🥳 but Tewatia 666🫡🔥— Mini 🌟 (@YoursMini) May 2, 2023
Why??????
Gujarat Titans and Hardik Pandya's loss gives different pleasure 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/RyNYcP6YM2— supremo. ` (@hyperkohli) May 2, 2023
Lol!
My Honest Reaction to Today’s Gujarat titans vs Delhi Capital’s Match: pic.twitter.com/iLAKLAbCCo— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023
No comments!
“Beta Ek-Do Match Gujarat Titans ko Bhi Haarne de, Warna logo ko Doubt hoga” pic.twitter.com/ZvbEePPsHO— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023