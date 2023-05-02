IPL 2023 | Twitter troll Gujarat Titans for failing to chase 131 against Delhi Capitals

Delhi were in mood to just roll over as the bowlers brought them right back into the game by decimating the top order with some quality bowling. By the end of the powerplay, Gujarat could only muster 31 runs for the loss of three wicket and by removing the dangerous David Miller in the next over, the visitors put Gujarat under some serious pressure. Hardik Pandya (59*) and Abhinav Manohar (26) managed to steady the ship bringing the equation down to 52 required in the last five. After Khaleel Ahmed broke the 62 run partnership in a four-run 18th over by removing Manohar, Rahul Tewatia smoked Anrich Nortje for three consecutive sixes in a 21-run 19th over to leave GT needing 12 off the last over. However, post Tewatia’s departure to Ishant Sharma, Rashid failed to force a Super Over as DC were able to seal a memorable five-run win.