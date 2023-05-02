IPL 2023 | Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir fined 100% match fee, Naveen ul Haq gets away with 50% penalty

The first signs of a clash emerged when Virat Kohli silenced the Lucknow crowd by celebrating with a finger on the lip after grabbing Kunal Prandya's catch, much like LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir had done in Bangalore following their win earlier in the season. Later, Kohli and Naveen ul Haq were seen exchanging a few fiery words when the latter came out to bat and the uo had to be separated by the umpires and Amit Mishra. However, the remnants of the conflict resurfaced during the handshakes between the two sides where the duo had another charged-up interaction. Gambhir responded by later pulling away Kyle Mayers from a conversation he was having with Virat Kohli and the former Indian opener was soon charging at his compatriot as tensions flared once again. Even though Kohli was seen placing his hand on Gambhir's shoulder seemingly to pacify the retired cricketer, there was little love lost and several players, including Mishra and skipper KL Rahul, had to stop the two from getting hostile.