RCB's Witty Victory Tweet Leaves LSG Stunned, IPL 2023 Social Media Banter Continues

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by a margin of 18 runs at the latter’s home. The match was a low-scoring affair as RCB managed to defend a total of 126 runs. The victory was symbolised as revenge by RCB who earlier lost the match in their home as LSG emerged victorious in the first clash by 1 wicket on the last ball. Several on-field clashes took over social media after the match. However, not just the players and fans, the team's social media admins also had a heated moment on Twitter.

In addition to the thrilling on-field clash, there was a Twitter showdown between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Following RCB's victory over LSG, the RCB account handler playfully taunted their counterpart on social media, mirroring the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

What happened between the social media handles of RCB & LSG?

As Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir reignited their intense rivalry, their respective team's Twitter accounts took the opportunity to engage in banter. After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a low total of 126, Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Twitter handler cleverly praised their team's bowling efforts, stating, "Ladies & gentlemen, this is how you... 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃." Actually ‘Play Bold’ is RCB’s slogan.

Following the initial post by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Twitter administrator of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chose not to respond immediately. They patiently waited for the match to conclude, and once RCB emerged victorious with an 18-run win, they seized the moment to give a befitting reply to LSG's social media team. As soon as the match concluded, RCB’s Twitter handle, while quoting LSG’s tweet, wrote ‘Adab Se Haraye’. This slogan is original of LSG themselves. Thus, both the teams took an indirect dig at each other for a moment. Let's take a look at the engaging exchange that unfolded.

Amidst the ongoing banter on social media, a highly intense and dramatic altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir unfolded at the Ekana Sports City, rekindling memories of a similar incident a decade ago. Following the match, tensions escalated as Kohli, involved in an on-field exchange earlier, confronted LSG team mentor Gautam Gambhir. With both players known for their fierce competitiveness, the quarrel ensued without restraint.

The cricketing world was left in disbelief as these visuals sent shockwaves throughout the fraternity. Experts and fans alike expressed strong criticism towards the actions of both individuals involved. Furthermore, as a consequence, both players were handed a 100% match fee fine for their misconduct.

RCB beats LSG by 18 runs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered another defeat at home, this time failing to chase a meagre target of 127 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 match on Monday. Despite Krishnappa Gowtham's efforts, LSG lost wickets early and were eventually bowled out for 108 in 19.5 overs, losing by 18 runs. Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each, while Naveen-ul-Haq bagged three as LSG limited RCB to a total of 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Faf du Plessis contributed 44 runs and regained the Orange Cap, while Virat Kohli scored 31 off 30 balls.

