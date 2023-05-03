IPL 2023, GT vs DC | Who said what ft. Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Obviously, we would have taken 129 on any given day. Those last couple of wickets and at the end, Rahul got us back in the game. I tried my best but could not capitalize. It boils down to me. We were hoping to get a couple of big overs in the middle but at that point in time, we could not get rhythm. It was new for Abhinav as well. It boils down to how I was not able to finish the game. Full marks to their bowlers as well and full ownership of my side when I could not finish the game. I should've. We could not get the rhythm in the middle. Rahul brought us back into the game. Otherwise, they were quite ahead. The intent had to be there. It's just that we lost a couple of wickets where if you keep losing wickets, it's difficult to keep the intent as well. I think it's just that this game I think we lost because I could not get my rhythm and we kept losing wickets at the start and that put us under pressure. We like to take it deep and get a couple of big overs which we could not get.

Hardik Pandya