IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK | Twitter shocked at Stoinis' inability to process Jadeja's Warne-like ripper

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Marcus Stoinis looks at the stumps in shock while Jadeja raises his hand in celebration

BCCI

Every now and then, miracles occur on the field beyond the comprehension of even professionals that have been playing cricket for decades. Marcus Stoinis was on the wrong end of one such episode as he needed clarification about his dismissal despite being cleanly bowled by a Jadeja special.

Chennai Super Kings seized the momentum early in their encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, reducing the hosts to 44/5 at the end of the powerplay. The innings was replete with two excellent catches by Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali respectively, yet all conversations about them quickly faded in the face of a Ravindra Jadeja delivery that bamboozled Marcus Stoinis all-hands up. 

Jadeja was handed the ball by MS Dhoni immediately after the powerplay and had an under-pressure Marcus Stoinis against him on the third ball of the over. The Australian was immediately sent a warning signal by the bowler with a sharply-turning delivery and Stoinis chose to let the ball go harmlessly into the keeper's hand. A confident drive followed to fetch the tall batter two runs but the 33-year-old had little idea what awaited him on the next ball. Jadeja pitched the ball at a full length on leg and Stoinis attempted to play it down the line with a straight-batted drive. However, the Kookaburra turned viciously after hitting the slow and dry track, missing the willow by a huge distance before clipping the top of the off-stump. 

The ripper held considerable resemblance to the typical Shane Warne masterpiece that spun miles to bamboozle batsmen, with Stoinis' reaction to the dismissal worthy of a highlight reel in itself. The batter simply stood his ground and looked around in confusion, before signalling across the pitch to seek clarity as to what had just occurred, moments before accepting his fate and beginning a long trudge back to the pavilion. The Twitterati was equally shellshocked by the sheer amount of spin on the ball and took to social media to heap praise on the Indian veteran.

