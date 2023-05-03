IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK | Twitter shocked at Stoinis' inability to process Jadeja's Warne-like ripper

Jadeja was handed the ball by MS Dhoni immediately after the powerplay and had an under-pressure Marcus Stoinis against him on the third ball of the over. The Australian was immediately sent a warning signal by the bowler with a sharply-turning delivery and Stoinis chose to let the ball go harmlessly into the keeper's hand. A confident drive followed to fetch the tall batter two runs but the 33-year-old had little idea what awaited him on the next ball. Jadeja pitched the ball at a full length on leg and Stoinis attempted to play it down the line with a straight-batted drive. However, the Kookaburra turned viciously after hitting the slow and dry track, missing the willow by a huge distance before clipping the top of the off-stump.