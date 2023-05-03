IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK | Twitter in raptures as MS Dhoni quashes retirement talks with witty comeback
MS Dhoni alongside LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya after the toss at Ekana Cricket Stadium|
BCCI
While retirements usually become events to celebrate the icons, some players like to keep their cards close to their chests thus depriving fans of a chance to witness that one last dance. Dhoni certainly fits that mould but the veteran came out with a UNO reverse card to cause widespread elation.
Chennai Super Kings' latest endeavour kicked off at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants in a clash of two heavyweights contending for the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As has been the case throughout the season, the ground was flooded with fans donning colours of the Yellow Army, most having MS Dhoni's name on their back, in order to pay tribute to the legendary Indian wicket-keeper batsman who is in the twilight of his career. Soon approaching the age of 42, talks of his retirement have been inevitable with Chennai Super Kings, the only team he continues to represent in professional cricket. Also, there seems to be an underlying consensus throughout the nation that IPL 2023 is set to be the two-time World Cup-winning skipper's final bow.
However, while Danny Morrison was clearly in the loop of such conversations, Dhoni has chosen to largely keep quiet on the issue. Over the ongoing tournament's course, the veteran has made sure to acknowledge the away crowds abandoning their hometown heroes for a day to come out in support of Dhoni but his remarks on Wednesday seemed to be the most telling so far on the rumours. After winning the toss and announcing his lineup, Dhoni was asked by presented Danny Morrison about his feelings during his ‘swansong tour’ but was completely taken aback by the legendary batter's unexpected response.
"Now then, clearly, this wonderful swansong tour is your last, how're you enjoying it? Morrison chimed.
"You've decided it's my last," a laughing Dhoni shot back, provoking the crowd to break into pandemonium and drown out the voices in the middle of the ground.
"Love it, so you're coming back... he is coming back, okay? He is coming back to play next year!" a flustered Morrison burst out while addressing the crowd, capping off a hilarious interaction as his counterpart walked away with a quiet smile on his face.
The Twitterati, in search of any subliminal hints on the potential future of Dhoni, immediately went abuzz with all sorts of reactions after the incident.
