IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK | Twitter in raptures as MS Dhoni quashes retirement talks with witty comeback

Chennai Super Kings' latest endeavour kicked off at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants in a clash of two heavyweights contending for the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As has been the case throughout the season, the ground was flooded with fans donning colours of the Yellow Army, most having MS Dhoni's name on their back, in order to pay tribute to the legendary Indian wicket-keeper batsman who is in the twilight of his career. Soon approaching the age of 42, talks of his retirement have been inevitable with Chennai Super Kings, the only team he continues to represent in professional cricket. Also, there seems to be an underlying consensus throughout the nation that IPL 2023 is set to be the two-time World Cup-winning skipper's final bow.