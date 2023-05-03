IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI | Twitter labels Archer 'one-season wonder' after conceding 21 runs in an over
Jofra Archer conceded 21 runs in the 13th over|
(IPL)
Jofra Archer is one of the most fearsome pacers around the globe but hasn’t been delivering to the best of his abilities in IPL 2023. However, against Punjab Kings in Mohali, he stooped to new levels by conceding 21 runs in an over, including three swashbuckling fours from Jitesh Sharma.
Batting first against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings were heading towards a decent total with the scoreboard reading 152/3 after 16 overs. Liam Livingstone proved to be key for PBKS while Jitesh Sharma also switched gears, the duo unbeaten at the crease. MI did have a trump card in their hand in the form of fearsome pacer Jofra Archer but the Englishman had been off-colour since the start of the tournament. The pacer conceded 21 runs in an over and the right-arm quick pacer received a lot of backlash for such poor bowling.
Archer was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he started with a no-ball to Livingstone. The batter got off the mark, allowing Jitesh Sharma to go on a carnage. The uncapped Indian batter smacked three fours against the speedster in the over. However, the troubles for Archer didn’t stop there as he leaked four more runs on the last ball after the Kookaburra flew to the boundary line after a collision with the batter's pads.
In total, Archer conceded 21 overs which helped PBKS gain momentum and the Twitterati bashed him for bowling such a poor over.
Why that reaction now?
Archer was so good earlier!
Nothing to do!
Egiraav egiraav egiraaav!!! Chivariki paddav!
What does that mean? Explain to Archer please.
Tough luck mate!
Looks he's not ready to play IPL!
Not really I guess!
Is Jofra Archer even fit? He is bowling like a medium pacer. Every alternate ball is a cutter.— Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) May 3, 2023
Don't think the owners bought him in the auction to bowl around 130kmph.#PBKSvMI
Yes! Can see that.
Jofra Archer is frustrated as af 😂— Shadow (@7teenMagic) May 3, 2023
