IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI | Twitter trolls 'Hitman' Rohit for transforming into 'Duckman' with 15th duck
Rohit Sharma was disappinted after being dismissed on a duck|
(IPL)
Although Rohit Sharma has been one of the elite batters in limited over formats, he hasn’t been up to his best in the IPL history. The Indian captain continued his struggle registering his 15th duck in the tournament joining the list of players with the most ducks in the competition’s history.
Chasing a mammoth target of 215 against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians had an unfortunate start as their skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the first over without scoring a run. It was a heavy blow for the team and the Indian captain also received a lot of criticism from the fans as he reached a milestone anyone wouldn’t like to achieve.
Rishi Dhawan was opening the bowling for PBKS and Rohit decided to attack him on the third ball of the over. The bowled a good length delivery outside off and the veteran batter walked down the track to play an aerial shot. It was well wide of the reach of Rohit but he still managed to lift it behind square.
The ball flew over off-side and the fielder positioned at backward point in deep caught it with ease. Also, Rohit earned an unfortunate achievement to his name by becoming the joint leader in the list of batters who have scored the most ducks (15) in IPL. Twitteratis also witnessed the dismissal and bashed the Indian captain for such poor numbers in IPL.
Hitman's new miestone!
Most Ducks in the IPL & Entire T20 kontu vada deii @Shebas_10dulkar pic.twitter.com/6NtTJlcVeY— தல ViNo MSD 4.0🤘 (@KillerViNoo7) May 3, 2023
He is having really tough times!
Run? Are bhai gaan matkana aur vadapaav thusna hai to bol 👍🤣#MIvsPBKS Duck #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/x48qTgHNwP— 🇮🇳👨🎓🚩 (@Go_hypo) May 3, 2023
That's massive number!
15 Ducks in IPL by the Duckman - Rohit Sharma #PBKSvsMI #MIvsPBKS #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/aa3SUGpzIq— 𝐌𝐑. 𝐍. 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐋 (@NMOHAMMEDISMAIL) May 3, 2023
Clean catch!
- No drama— ಶರತ್ ಗೌಡ (@SharathHGowdru1) May 3, 2023
- No fight
- No agression
- No abusive behaviour
- No performance
15 Ducks in IPL by the Duckman - Rohit Sharma #IPL2023 #mivspbks pic.twitter.com/6XEN9pcKQA
Yes! Meeru vinnadhi nijame!
Enti duck ahh https://t.co/Z1UGrQGutP— RRRISE🔥 (@ItsCharanFan) May 3, 2023
Flow mein bahot bolte hi bhai!
Pakistan ka coach bna to bataon ga ke hr dusre match me duck pr kese out hote hen 😂#RohitSharma #BabarAzam #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/zyBShkLfX4— Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) May 3, 2023
Barabar!
Rohit FC calls Kohli as "Duckli" Whenever he scores Duck today Virat FC should call Rohit as "Duckhit" or "Duckit" 😂😂— Ayush (@AyushSarkar2001) May 3, 2023
DUCK is trending!
That's over. Now trending is most ducks in ipl paav paav vadapav— Vinay Kumar (@viruvinayy) May 3, 2023
Yes! You gotta accept it!
most ducks in ipl history - vadapav sharma 🙇 pic.twitter.com/JWb4APQEk4— SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) May 3, 2023
Oh no!
Duck machine pic.twitter.com/2T2yO92zw0— SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) May 3, 2023