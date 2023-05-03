More Options

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI | Twitter trolls 'Hitman' Rohit for transforming into 'Duckman' with 15th duck

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma was disappinted after being dismissed on a duck

Although Rohit Sharma has been one of the elite batters in limited over formats, he hasn’t been up to his best in the IPL history. The Indian captain continued his struggle registering his 15th duck in the tournament joining the list of players with the most ducks in the competition’s history.

Chasing a mammoth target of 215 against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians had an unfortunate start as their skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the first over without scoring a run. It was a heavy blow for the team and the Indian captain also received a lot of criticism from the fans as he reached a milestone anyone wouldn’t like to achieve. 

Rishi Dhawan was opening the bowling for PBKS and Rohit decided to attack him on the third ball of the over. The bowled a good length delivery outside off and the veteran batter walked down the track to play an aerial shot. It was well wide of the reach of Rohit but he still managed to lift it behind square. 

The ball flew over off-side and the fielder positioned at backward point in deep caught it with ease. Also, Rohit earned an unfortunate achievement to his name by becoming the joint leader in the list of batters who have scored the most ducks (15) in IPL. Twitteratis also witnessed the dismissal and bashed the Indian captain for such poor numbers in IPL.  

Hitman's new miestone!

He is having really tough times!

That's massive number!

Clean catch!

Yes! Meeru vinnadhi nijame!

Flow mein bahot bolte hi bhai!

Barabar!

DUCK is trending!

Yes! You gotta accept it!

Oh no!

