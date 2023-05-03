IPL 2023 | Twitter praises SKY-Kishan duo for scripting six-wicket win over PBKS
Ishan Kishan played a match-winning knock against PBKS|
(IPL)
In a contest dominated by the batters, Mumbai Indians outplayed Punjab Kings winning the game by six wickets. Ishan Kishan was the star of the show with a knock of 75 runs while Suryakumar played a key role with a stellar 66 off 31 balls to ensure victory with seven balls to spare.
Winning the toss against Punjab Kings in Mohali, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first. After a good start from the bowlers, Liam Livingstone played a masterful innings to take his side over the 200-run mark. After Arshad Khan sent Prabhsimran Singh packing, Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short steadied the innings taking PBKS to 50/1 in the powerplay. However, Piyush Chawla dismissed both set batsmen to restrict Punjab to 99/3 at the end of 12 overs. That was the last time Mumbai had a say in the first innings as Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) took over the match. After Jitesh smacked Jofra Archer for 21 runs in the 13th over, the duo combined to add 25 over the next two. Having scored 54 off 33 deliveries, the Englishman finally decided to show off his power hitting abilities as Archer was smashed for another 27 runs in the 19th over. Akash Madhwal conceded just nine in the last over as Punjab finished with a total of 214/3.
Walking in to chase the mammoth target, Mumbai Indians faced an early blow as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over on a duck. Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan stitched a 54-run partnership for the second wicket but the former was wrapped up by Nathan Ellis. When Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat at No, 4 the team required 161 runs from 14 overs. The game was hanging in balance but the duo of Suryakumar and Kishan joined hands to orchestrate a 116-run stand to tilt the game in their favour. However, both were dismissed within a matter of six balls with the equation at 37 runs required off 23 balls. Arshdeep Singh conceded 16 runs of the 17th over and that ensured an easy win for MI as Tilak Varma and Tim David came up with the finishing touches to seal a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.
