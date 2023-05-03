IPL 2023 | Twitter praises SKY-Kishan duo for scripting six-wicket win over PBKS

Winning the toss against Punjab Kings in Mohali, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first. After a good start from the bowlers, Liam Livingstone played a masterful innings to take his side over the 200-run mark. After Arshad Khan sent Prabhsimran Singh packing, Shikhar Dhawan and Matthew Short steadied the innings taking PBKS to 50/1 in the powerplay. However, Piyush Chawla dismissed both set batsmen to restrict Punjab to 99/3 at the end of 12 overs. That was the last time Mumbai had a say in the first innings as Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) took over the match. After Jitesh smacked Jofra Archer for 21 runs in the 13th over, the duo combined to add 25 over the next two. Having scored 54 off 33 deliveries, the Englishman finally decided to show off his power hitting abilities as Archer was smashed for another 27 runs in the 19th over. Akash Madhwal conceded just nine in the last over as Punjab finished with a total of 214/3.