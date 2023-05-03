IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to LSG's sinking ship against CSK rescued by incessant rain in first no-result of season

The rain made an appearance before the match even began as the toss and start of play had to be delayed by 15 minutes due to a wet outfield and some light drizzle. Eventually, the visitors won the toss and chose to bowl first on pitch six of the Ekana which in the past two games saw teams fail to hit even 140 in the first innings. The spin-friendly nature of the track was instantly apparent as Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) and Moeen Ali (2/13) ruled the roost in the powerplay, reducing LSG to 31/3. Ravindra Jadeja took the reins thereon and produced potentially the ball of the tournament to send Marcus Stoinis back to the hut, and before long LSG were down to 44/5. Nicholas Pooran provided the team with some stability with an uncharacteristic 20 off 31 deliveries but the side still seemed doomed for the lowest score of the season. However, Ayush Badoni burst to life late in the innings and remained unbeaten on 59 at a strike rate of 178.78 to take his side to 125/7 after 19.2 overs when rain stopped play for good.