IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI | Who said what ft. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Really happy that we ended up on the winning side but at the same time I felt that I should have finished the game again like the last time. When their innings felt, we knew we had to bat with positive intent. I just wanted to give support to Kishan who was playing with a good strike rate. I always prepare for these situations, if I have to get 12 or 14 runs an over, what are the shots I can play? So when I am sitting at the innings break or when the batters before me are batting that's what I think about. [On targeting certain bowlers] Till now I haven't thought about it. Unless it's the second-last or 17th or 18th over. My job today was just to support Kishan who was batting well. [On his partnership with Kishan] We reversed our role tonight. I actually don't have that power game. I like to time the ball and find gaps. But really happy that partnership was in a winning cause.

Suryakumar Yadav