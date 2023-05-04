IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR | Twitter awes at 'pumped up' Markram as his brilliant catch ends Rana’s brisk stay
Aiden Markram pulled off a stunning catch vs KKR.|
(BCCI)
In cricket, nothing is sweeter than skippers dismissing their counterparts off their own bowling. On Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aiden Markram did exactly that, but the manner in which he removed the dangerous-looking KKR skipper Nitish Rana led him to receive a lot of praise worldwide.
Having lost five out of eight matches in IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad were almost in a do-or-die situation before taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 47 of the ongoing edition at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Their opposition KKR were not in the greatest form either, as they lost six out of nine matches heading into the fixture. But there were high expectations on the Aiden Markram-led side ahead of the season, and Markram knew he had to step up to inspire others to begin the turnaround.
And as the game progressed, the 28-year-old South African did not disappoint their fans. The second ball of the 11th over of KKR’s innings that he bowled was a slower one outside the off stump. Rana, batting on 41 off 30 balls, tried to slog it over deep mid-wicket but did not read the pace, leading him to find a huge top edge. Markram called for it straightaway and sprinted backward for more than 20 yards to complete one of the best catches of the season, if not the best.
Markram knew how important that breakthrough was, and before even players came to congratulate him, he, lying on the ground, screamed in joy to pull off an absolute stunner. The Twitterati knew how brilliant Markram was, and they took little time to give him full credit.
