IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR | Twitter awes at 'pumped up' Markram as his brilliant catch ends Rana’s brisk stay

And as the game progressed, the 28-year-old South African did not disappoint their fans. The second ball of the 11th over of KKR’s innings that he bowled was a slower one outside the off stump. Rana, batting on 41 off 30 balls, tried to slog it over deep mid-wicket but did not read the pace, leading him to find a huge top edge. Markram called for it straightaway and sprinted backward for more than 20 yards to complete one of the best catches of the season, if not the best.