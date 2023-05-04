IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Dre Russ overloaded frustration leaks out after taking Tripathi wicket
Andre Russell was pumped up after taking Rahul Tripathi's wicket.|
(BCCI/IPL)
Aggressive celebrations give an adrenaline rush to many, and things begin to unfold all of a sudden right after those moments. On Thursday, Andre Russell was delighted to outfox Rahul Tripathi with a slower delivery immediately after the West Indies all-rounder leaked 15 runs off just two balls.
Coming to bat at No. 6, Andre Russell hit 24 off 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 47 of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 35-year-old, however, would have asked to stay a bit longer at the crease, which could have helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to score beyond 171/9.
To make things worse, when Nitish Rana asked him to bowl him the last over of the Powerplay, he started the spell by overstepping, which Rahul Tripathi smashed for four runs. Then he conceded 6 and 4 in the next two balls, leading his bowling figures look dreadful. However, he came back in style, bowling a fullish-length delivery clocked at 116 kph. Tripathi tried to scoop it after shuffling across the stumps, but he did not read the pace, resulting him in holing out to Vaibhav Arora at deep fine leg.
Russell was pumped up to see his ploy work and roared while throwing his arms in the air to celebrate Tripathi’s wicket and gave him an epic send-off. Twitter too joined hands, and they were all smiles to see the big man go wild.
