IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Varun Chakravarthy's brilliance costs SRH choke against KKR

Earlier, KKR’s ploy of bringing in two explosive openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not work at all as the latter fell for a golden duck to Marco Jansen in the very second over of the innings. Roy did not last long either, losing his wicket after scoring 20 off 19 balls which led KKR to slip to 35/3 inside five overs, courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer’s yet another failure. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh then steadied the ship, stitching a well-made 61-run stand before Andre Russell’s 15-ball 24 gave them hope to get past 180. However, losing wickets in regular intervals did not allow them to get there, as all SRH bowlers took at least a wicket to prevent them.