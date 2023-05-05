IPL 2023 | KL Rahul ruled out of rest of the season with leg injury
(IPL)
Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 with a leg injury he sustained last week during a fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul tore a tendon in his right leg while chasing a ball in an attempt to save four runs on Monday in a league game.
Lucknow Super Giants have suffered a massive blow in the IPL 2023 as their captain KL Rahul will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a leg injury. In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, KL Rahul put in a brilliant effort to save the boundary but tore his right tendon immediately after his act. He was taken out from the field with the help of the bench players. The injury has aggravated further and the Indian batter has been knocked out for the rest of the season.
“Following the injury to Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in the game against RCB, further tests and scans have unfortunately confirmed a significant tear to his tendon which will require surgery,” LSG revealed in an official release.
“We are continuing to provide all possible support to KL at this difficult time and are working with him to ensure the best care on his road to recovery. However, the extent of the injury means that he is set for a lengthy layoff, which will include the remainder of this IPL season.”
Rahul has scored 500-plus runs in each of the last five seasons and so his absence might impact the batting performance of the team. To make matters worse, some of the reports have suggested that he might miss the final of the World Test Championship final as well which will start from June 7.
With you through thick and thin, KL. 🫶— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 5, 2023
