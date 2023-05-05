IPL 2023 | KL Rahul ruled out of rest of the season with leg injury

Lucknow Super Giants have suffered a massive blow in the IPL 2023 as their captain KL Rahul will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a leg injury. In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, KL Rahul put in a brilliant effort to save the boundary but tore his right tendon immediately after his act. He was taken out from the field with the help of the bench players. The injury has aggravated further and the Indian batter has been knocked out for the rest of the season.