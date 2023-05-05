IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Twitter grills Samson for running out in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out on a score of 14|
(IPL)
Run outs are one of the most unfortunate ways in which a batter can get dismissed but it becomes worse when it is because of a blunder committed by your batting partner. Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered the same fate as he was run out thanks to Sanju Samson’s mistake while running between the wickets.
After scoring 50 runs from the powerplay at the loss of one wicket, Rajasthan Royals were in need to stage a recovery as they were reduced to 60/3 by the end of seven overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking in great touch and might have played another big knock considering his fluent strokeplay at the crease. However, his stay at the crease was brought to an end by Sanju Samson’s blunder while running between the wickets.
Rashid Khan was bowling the sixth over and he bowled a quick delivery outside off to Sanju Samson who was on strike on the first ball of the over. The batter played a cut to pierce a gap between the point and the backward point but Abhinav Manohar put in a dive to stop the ball.
Both the batters initially started for a run but after watching the fielding effort Samson reverted back to the batting crease without indicating his partner of the intentions. Mohit Sharma, who was fielding beside Manohar fetched the ball and threw it to Rashid Khan.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was miles away from his end as he had run for a single and almost reached the other end. Samson turning his back cost Jaiswal his wicket and the Twitteratis expressed their disappointment over the actions of the Rajasthan Royals’ skipper.
That was clear run!
How to dismiss man-in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal? 🥵👀— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) May 5, 2023
Gujarat Titans:pic.twitter.com/ksyDV2k3kX
Huge mess!
Big messup between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson costed RR Jaiswal wicket. In second pic, Jaiswal not even in frame. Big blow to Rajasthan.#RRvsGT #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/SZFAgX41Ug— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) May 5, 2023
That was hard on that kid!
Yashasvi Jaiswal run-out by Sanju Samson...Now there'll be pressure on him to perform#RRvsGT— Ajinkya Darshane (@ajinkyadarshane) May 5, 2023
Bad day at office!
Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for 14 for 11 balls pic.twitter.com/FexZuqKdaq— TCb Cricket (@ManjuManch83909) May 5, 2023
No bad comments!
Sanju samson ch**iya— vaibhav shrivastava (@vaibhav_vebby) May 5, 2023
Clear one run.
Yashaswi run out due to his greed of playing as he is out of form.#RRvsGT#sanjusamson#YashasviJaiswal
Happens sometimes!
What have you done sanju. RR in trouble#RRvsGT #GTvRR #RRvGT #ViratKohli #IPLonJioCinema📷 #CSKvsMI #Butler #YashasviJaiswal #shami #IPLonStar #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/tZAeVVKFE8— Test'o'STORM (INDIAN TEST PLAYERS) (@testcricket007) May 5, 2023
Looks like that!
Run out is the only option to get the man in form to get out #YashasviJaiswal #IPL #t20 #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/Hu0y4titHk— raman thind (@thindpau87) May 5, 2023
That was a day mess up!
We got to see the another version of Sanju Samson today , "The selfish Sanju" ....He was the reason why Yashasvi Jaiswal got run out and he didn't even tried to run even when Yashasvi have almost completed his run #RRvsGT #GTvsRR #RRvGT— sandeep (@Vicharofsandeep) May 5, 2023
Yes bhai!
#YashasviJaiswal ke out hote hi sara mood kharab ho gya...😭 #IPLonJioCinema #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/W1fYzRFRCs— 🔥 (@sweetyprabhasO) May 5, 2023
Hahaha!
#RRvGT #RRvsGT— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 5, 2023
Dinesh Karthik watching Sanju Samson - Yashasvi Jaiswal involved in a run-out pic.twitter.com/orX4PzSDSk