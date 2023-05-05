More Options

IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Twitter grills Samson for running out in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out on a score of 14

Run outs are one of the most unfortunate ways in which a batter can get dismissed but it becomes worse when it is because of a blunder committed by your batting partner. Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered the same fate as he was run out thanks to Sanju Samson’s mistake while running between the wickets.

After scoring 50 runs from the powerplay at the loss of one wicket, Rajasthan Royals were in need to stage a recovery as they were reduced to 60/3 by the end of seven overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking in great touch and might have played another big knock considering his fluent strokeplay at the crease. However, his stay at the crease was brought to an end by Sanju Samson’s blunder while running between the wickets. 

Rashid Khan was bowling the sixth over and he bowled a quick delivery outside off to Sanju Samson who was on strike on the first ball of the over. The batter played a cut to pierce a gap between the point and the backward point but Abhinav Manohar put in a dive to stop the ball. 

Both the batters initially started for a run but after watching the fielding effort Samson reverted back to the batting crease without indicating his partner of the intentions. Mohit Sharma, who was fielding beside Manohar fetched the ball and threw it to Rashid Khan. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal was miles away from his end as he had run for a single and almost reached the other end. Samson turning his back cost Jaiswal his wicket and the Twitteratis expressed their disappointment over the actions of the Rajasthan Royals’ skipper.

