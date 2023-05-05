IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Twitter grills Samson for running out in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal

After scoring 50 runs from the powerplay at the loss of one wicket, Rajasthan Royals were in need to stage a recovery as they were reduced to 60/3 by the end of seven overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking in great touch and might have played another big knock considering his fluent strokeplay at the crease. However, his stay at the crease was brought to an end by Sanju Samson’s blunder while running between the wickets.