IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Twitter reacts as Boult's phenomenal six leaves cameraman floored

Trent Boult smacked a phenomenal six against Gujarat Titans

Trent Boult is one of the leading bowlers around the globe across all formats but few are aware of his batting skills. The New Zealand pacer displayed in the IPL game that he can bat as well as he bowls hitting an impressive six which hit the cameraman in the stomach and he fell on the ground.

Gujarat Titans displayed an impressive bowling performance in Jaipur as they bundled out the hosts for a total of 118. Most of the specialist batters struggled to score throughout the innings but and so the team smacked only three sixes in the innings. Also, to everyone’s surprise, Trent Boult was one of the three batters who hit sixes in the Rajasthan Royals innings. The six was one of the memorable moments for fans as they witnessed a rare occasion where a specialist pace bowler smacked a quality leg-spinner for an impressive maximum displaying his batting skills. 

Noor Ahmad was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he had picked a couple of wickets already before the start. Boult was on strike to face the third ball and with the kind of bowling the Afghan spinner had done, he was expected to struggle against Noor. However, to everyone’s surprise, Boult played a slog sweep to the delivery sliding down the leg and it flew beyond the boundary line for six runs. The ball hit the cameraman and he collapsed to the ground after taking the impact of the hit. 

The brilliant hit from New Zealand cricket not only impressed social media users but also sent the opposition skipper Hardik Pandya into awe. 

