IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Twitter reacts as Boult's phenomenal six leaves cameraman floored

Noor Ahmad was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he had picked a couple of wickets already before the start. Boult was on strike to face the third ball and with the kind of bowling the Afghan spinner had done, he was expected to struggle against Noor. However, to everyone’s surprise, Boult played a slog sweep to the delivery sliding down the leg and it flew beyond the boundary line for six runs. The ball hit the cameraman and he collapsed to the ground after taking the impact of the hit.