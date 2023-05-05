IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Twitter reacts as Tewatia spoils Little's premature celebration with catch drop
Bowlers are often known to be expressive on the field and they don’t hold back while celebrating a dismissal. However, Joshua Little witnessed a bizarre sequence of events as he celebrated the dismissal of Dhruv Jurel but the young batter was dropped in the slips by Rahul Tewatia.
The spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed turned out to be a difficult question for the Rajasthan Royals batters as they played a key role in reducing the hosts to a score of 96/8. Joshua Little managed to take a single wicket but he had a chance of taking a couple of them as Dhruv Jurel nicked one of his deliveries. However, the spectators witnessed a bizarre sequence of events as Little performed a premature celebration.
Little was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled the second ball short of length to Jurel angling across. The batter edged it and Rahul Tewatia, who was fielding in the slips moved to his right to attempt for the screamer. Tewatia dived to his right and thinking that he has taken the catch, the Irish seamer started celebrating the dismissal. However, he withdrew from it soon after realising that the catch was spilled in the slips.
