IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Twitter reacts as Tewatia spoils Little's premature celebration with catch drop

Little was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled the second ball short of length to Jurel angling across. The batter edged it and Rahul Tewatia, who was fielding in the slips moved to his right to attempt for the screamer. Tewatia dived to his right and thinking that he has taken the catch, the Irish seamer started celebrating the dismissal. However, he withdrew from it soon after realising that the catch was spilled in the slips.