IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds Rashid-Ahmad duo for leading GT to nine-wicket win with exceptional spell
GT beat RR by nine wickets|
(IPL)
Gujarat Titans cemented their position to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023 securing their seventh win of the season against Rajasthan Royals. They won thanks to a clinical bowling effort with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad emerging as heroes in the victory with three and two wickets respectively.
While hosting the mighty unit of Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals chose to bat first after winning the toss. They lost the wicket of key batter Jos Buttler in the second over but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson stabilised the innings with a 36-run stand for the second wicket. However, Yashasvi departed back to the hut after scoring 14 due to an unfortunate run out and it was a turning point in the innings. RR were on 47/2 from 5.1 overs before Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad displayed a spell of high-quality spin bowling.
Rashid picked three wickets while Ahmad picked a couple of wickets and it resulted in RR losing their batters at regular intervals. The hosts bundled out on a total of 118 and only Sanju Samson made a significant contribution of 30 runs from 20 balls.
The chase turned out to be a walk in the park for the visitors as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill provided them with a blistering start scoring 71 runs from 58 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was successful in getting rid of Gill but Hardik Pandya, who walked in to bat at No. 3 decided to finish it as soon as possible. He played a cameo of unbeaten 39 runs from 15 balls while Saha stayed at the crease scoring 41 runs when GT finished the game with a nine-wicket win.
The Afghanistan Lions are playing like a in IPL .— Tamim (@iamtammim) May 5, 2023
Great performance by Rashid khan nd Noor 🔥🔥🔥♥️.@rashidkhan_19 @noor_ahmad_15 #Rashidkhan#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/FqvqzdDgCq
Rashid Khan in 1st innings. Zampa in 2nd innings.#RRvGT #GTvRR https://t.co/jvrDz0rirY pic.twitter.com/31H41mzAKR— 🇮🇳 Anirban (@Anirbban) May 5, 2023
Just a reminder… my Noor, our kohinoor @noor_ahmad_15 💎 pic.twitter.com/btLCopoq6E— shivani patel (@crazycatshivani) May 5, 2023
Well done 👍 afghan boys— Amjad khan (@Amjadkh13210987) May 5, 2023
Just now :- GT beat RR by 9 wickets! Hardik Pandya shines with the bat ! #RRvsGT— Shivam Thakur (@Shivamthakur_st) May 5, 2023
Hardik Pandya was in his peak form today. 🔥Answers for those who questioned his intent and capabilities.🫡 #RRvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/VMc4uyCodh— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 5, 2023
Hardik Pandya said "I couldn't finish the match, I take the responsibility for this loss". (In last match vs DC).— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 5, 2023
Hardik Pandya - 39*(15) in successful run chase. (In this match vs RR).
Take a bow, Captain Hardik Pandya! pic.twitter.com/Tk3S0O9o8A
This is the real game of Hardik pandya 🤓🔥🔥— Ekansh Sharma (@Ekansh_Sharma21) May 5, 2023
Want to see more of this 💯 kung fu pandya is back 💪🔥🔥#GTvRR #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/4u9vz4fyOD
Accepted his failure last game and promised a comeback and playing with a 260 sr the next game where second best is 135. This is the hardik pandya I know— Vk. (@W4nsh_) May 5, 2023
Hardik pandya just killed the NRR of RR#RRvGT— Nikhil Gujarathi (@gujarathinik) May 5, 2023