IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds Rashid-Ahmad duo for leading GT to nine-wicket win with exceptional spell

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

GT beat RR by nine wickets

Gujarat Titans cemented their position to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023 securing their seventh win of the season against Rajasthan Royals. They won thanks to a clinical bowling effort with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad emerging as heroes in the victory with three and two wickets respectively.

While hosting the mighty unit of Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals chose to bat first after winning the toss. They lost the wicket of key batter Jos Buttler in the second over but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson stabilised the innings with a 36-run stand for the second wicket. However, Yashasvi departed back to the hut after scoring 14 due to an unfortunate run out and it was a turning point in the innings. RR were on 47/2 from 5.1 overs before Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad displayed a spell of high-quality spin bowling. 

Rashid picked three wickets while Ahmad picked a couple of wickets and it resulted in RR losing their batters at regular intervals. The hosts bundled out on a total of 118 and only Sanju Samson made a significant contribution of 30 runs from 20 balls.

The chase turned out to be a walk in the park for the visitors as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill provided them with a blistering start scoring 71 runs from 58 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal was successful in getting rid of Gill but Hardik Pandya, who walked in to bat at No. 3 decided to finish it as soon as possible. He played a cameo of unbeaten 39 runs from 15 balls while Saha stayed at the crease scoring 41 runs when GT finished the game with a nine-wicket win.  

