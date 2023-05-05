IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds Rashid-Ahmad duo for leading GT to nine-wicket win with exceptional spell

While hosting the mighty unit of Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals chose to bat first after winning the toss. They lost the wicket of key batter Jos Buttler in the second over but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson stabilised the innings with a 36-run stand for the second wicket. However, Yashasvi departed back to the hut after scoring 14 due to an unfortunate run out and it was a turning point in the innings. RR were on 47/2 from 5.1 overs before Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad displayed a spell of high-quality spin bowling.