IPL 2023, CSK vs MI | Twitter alleges 'cheating' after third umpire’s unusual delay in ball tracking
Mumbai Indians scored 139/8 against Chennai Super Kings|
(IPL)
A wrong call on the field can lead to controversy but when there is a long delay in the implementation of technology, things can turn out to be even more controversial. The game between MI and CSK witnessed a similar thing as many alleged cheating after a delay in displaying the ball's trajectory.
Chennai Super Kings seemed to be heading for a victory against Mumbai Indians after a clinical bowling effort restricted the opposition to 139/8. The team posted 96/2 after 12 overs with Ambati Rayudu and Devon Conway at the crease. The game saw some brilliant bowling from CSK bowlers but a long delay in the DRS trajectory grabbed all the limelight.
Piyush Chawla was bowling the ninth over of the innings and Ajinkya Rahane was facing the last ball of the over. The leg-spinner bowled a full-length googly but the batter wasn’t able to pick it. He lunged forward to defend the ball but was beaten and the ball hit his pads. There was a loud appeal from the bowler and the umpire quickly raised his finger. Both the batters decided to challenge the decision after discussing it amongst themselves.
As the decision went upstairs, replays showed that the ball pitched outside off and the impact was within the stumps. However, there was a long delay in the succeeding ball tracking before the TV umpire could confirm that the batter was dismissed. Such an unusual wait for the decision riled up fans on social media and they alleged that cheating had occurred in the match.
Cheating going on?
May 6, 2023
Just some!
Ambani ji doing some adjustments— $kull (@Skull_727) May 6, 2023
Script directer!
Script decision loading 🙃#CSKvsMI— Surya✨ (@Maaveeran150) May 6, 2023
Sold out umpires
Third Umpire sold out to Granny Nita Ambani? Why so much delay?#CSKvsMI— OHO Memes (@OhoMemes) May 6, 2023
Stopping us
Chawla is the only guy stopping us from win now. Rest this looks like a victory for us.#CSKvsMI #IPL2O23— Tired Popeye 🥫 (@Underthedome_7) May 6, 2023
Too much
Suddenly review taking too much time....#CSKvsMI— ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 6, 2023
Waste this!
Clean out— CinemaFreak (@Cinema_Soul) May 6, 2023
Waste of time#CSKvsMI
Lets go
Come on MI #CSKvsMI— Akash Samanta (@AkashSamanta_) May 6, 2023
Pure timing
Rahane is pure timing beauty. 👌🏼#CSKvsMI— Dhruv 🦥 (@wickedhruv) May 6, 2023
On crease!
Ambati Rayudu is on the crease now!#CSKvsMI #IPL2023— Ishan Saran (@IshSr99) May 6, 2023