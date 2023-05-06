More Options

IPL 2023, CSK vs MI | Twitter reacts as MI fans and Jofra Archer break down following sustained failure

IPL 2023, CSK vs MI | Twitter reacts as MI fans and Jofra Archer break down following sustained failure

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Devon Conway played an impressive hit versus Jofra Archer

|

(IPL)

Quality batters are often praised by the spectators due to their impressive batting skills but they also send bowlers into awe sometimes with magnificent strokes. Devon Conway did the same when his brilliant flick for four runs left Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer almost in tears.

While squaring off against Chennai Super Kings at their rivals' home ground, Mumbai Indians were in deep trouble as they failed to set a challenging total for the opposition. CSK had already cruised to 50/1 after five overs thanks to some fluent strokeplay from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the powerplay. The innings witnessed a rare moment when Conway displayed extraordinary batting skills which annoyed Jofra Archer. 

The England pacer was bowling the fourth over of the innings and he delivered a good length ball within the stumps. Conway shuffled slightly to his left and flicked the ball over midwicket. There was some impressive wristwork on display and the bowler seemed to be on the verge of crying after the shot. Twitteratis also made a note of the incident and they expressed their sentiments on the incident. 

How did he do that!

Gone all data!

That six wow

Getting thrashed

Atleast contribute

R day!

Extra long

On fire!

Go away 

Make him sit!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all