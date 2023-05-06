IPL 2023, CSK vs MI | Twitter reacts as MI fans and Jofra Archer break down following sustained failure
Devon Conway played an impressive hit versus Jofra Archer|
(IPL)
Quality batters are often praised by the spectators due to their impressive batting skills but they also send bowlers into awe sometimes with magnificent strokes. Devon Conway did the same when his brilliant flick for four runs left Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer almost in tears.
While squaring off against Chennai Super Kings at their rivals' home ground, Mumbai Indians were in deep trouble as they failed to set a challenging total for the opposition. CSK had already cruised to 50/1 after five overs thanks to some fluent strokeplay from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the powerplay. The innings witnessed a rare moment when Conway displayed extraordinary batting skills which annoyed Jofra Archer.
The England pacer was bowling the fourth over of the innings and he delivered a good length ball within the stumps. Conway shuffled slightly to his left and flicked the ball over midwicket. There was some impressive wristwork on display and the bowler seemed to be on the verge of crying after the shot. Twitteratis also made a note of the incident and they expressed their sentiments on the incident.
How did he do that!
May 6, 2023
Gone all data!
With all the data available and commentators pointing it out in other CSK matches, it took 10 deliveries for Archer to come around the wicket against Conway. 🤐 #CSKvsMI— Anushanth R (@Anushanth_R) May 6, 2023
That six wow
what a SIX Conway 🔥🥰— 𝔻𝕚𝕫𝕚𝕘𝕚𝕣𝕝 😎😘🚩 (@DreamDizi) May 6, 2023
Getting thrashed
Love watching archer get thrashed— Navya (@SweptForASix) May 6, 2023
Atleast contribute
Archer bc 2 six marde atleast kahi toh contribute— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) May 6, 2023
R day!
Jofra Archer redemption day.— SweptForSix (@SweptForSix) May 6, 2023
Extra long
SIX EXTRA SONGS😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— aanya bong ☆ SPEAK NOW TV (@hasthech4rm) May 6, 2023
On fire!
Archer ஆவது மயிராவது😂— ß é L ì ê v ê r ᴺᵒ ᴳᵘᵗˢ ᴺᵒ ᴳˡᵒʳʸ (@itz_dhoni_arun) May 6, 2023
Conway🔥🏌️#CSKvsMI
Go away
Mukesh Ambani after seeing performance of Jofra Archer #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/8aCiASlICC— P(arth..) (@notaperfct) May 6, 2023
Make him sit!
Archer ko bithao yaar.— . (@bmaktwts) May 6, 2023