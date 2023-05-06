IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter awes at Virat Kohli's wholesome moment with Ishant Sharma after subtle sledge
Regardless of the feats cricketers end up accumulating over the years, few forget where their careers took off and the relationships they made then. Local boys Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma didn't shy from showcasing their friendship on the field in Delhi despite donning different jerseys.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were well placed at the 15-over mark in their league stage clash against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, the scoreboard reading 126/2 with Virat Kohli and Mahpial Lomror at the crease. The former, playing his first IPL game in front of the Virat Kohli pavilion which was inaugurated in 2019, had already registered his half-century on a ground where he spent his childhood building a repute for himself. The local boy's childhood coach was also present at the venue to ring the bell ahead of the game but he was not the only figment of Kohli's past in attendance.
On the field, representing the Capitals, was Ishant Sharma who has been playing alongside Kohli since an early age. The duo made their first-class debuts together for Delhi in 2006 and the relationship the duo shares became apparent to the public with a wholesome moment that occurred during Kohli's knock. The batter was up against the right-arm quick in the 13th over of the game and nudged a ball towards the leg side for a quick single even as Ishant sprinted after the Kookabura. Even though he had already taken the ball in his hands, Kohli teased the 34-year-old by urging Mahipal for a second before returning to his crease. Sharma, who was watching his fellow Delhite's antics from afar, bumped into Kohli when returning to his mark as the duo shared a wholesome whole-hearted laugh to cap off the saga.
The Twitterati, well aware of how instrumental Kohli was in Sharma's Test comeback when he was still the skipper, quickly took to social media to awe at the rare display of friendship on the field between opposing players.
Batting Virat Kohli kar raha hai aur Bowling Ishant Sharma kar raha hai. Two best friends. #ViratKohli #IshantSharma #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/3Dr3OzhkG6— Ketan (@Ketan__55) May 6, 2023
Kohli - Ishant 🥺♥️— Billy Butcher (@Cricketfan70) May 6, 2023
Kohli & Ishant sharma😂😂❤️❤️❤️— Jeeva. (@__jeeva18) May 6, 2023
12.1 Ishant to Virat— Vidya (@gramina_pratibe) May 6, 2023
FRAME THAT SHOT😍#RCBvsDC #ನಮ್ಮRCB
Virat and Ishant😀😀😀— 𝐆 𝐀 𝐔 𝐓 𝐀 𝐌 (@ItzGautam18) May 6, 2023
Virat and Ishant fighting. Cant wait to see what happens while DC is batting😂.— ಹೊಸದೊಂದು ಹೆಸರಿಡು ನನಗೆ (@suryakumar902) May 6, 2023
The camaraderie Ishant and Virat share is so cuteeeee 🥹♥️— Aani (@wigglyywhoops) May 6, 2023
virat vs ishant I like 😂— aishh (@mockaishh) May 6, 2023
Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying facing each other. Pure appreciation for each other. This is how cricket is played.— Anoop (@omnipeasant) May 6, 2023