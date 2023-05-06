IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter awes at Virat Kohli's wholesome moment with Ishant Sharma after subtle sledge

On the field, representing the Capitals, was Ishant Sharma who has been playing alongside Kohli since an early age. The duo made their first-class debuts together for Delhi in 2006 and the relationship the duo shares became apparent to the public with a wholesome moment that occurred during Kohli's knock. The batter was up against the right-arm quick in the 13th over of the game and nudged a ball towards the leg side for a quick single even as Ishant sprinted after the Kookabura. Even though he had already taken the ball in his hands, Kohli teased the 34-year-old by urging Mahipal for a second before returning to his crease. Sharma, who was watching his fellow Delhite's antics from afar, bumped into Kohli when returning to his mark as the duo shared a wholesome whole-hearted laugh to cap off the saga.