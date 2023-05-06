More Options

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter in awe of resurgent DC’s dominant 7-wicket thrashing of RCB

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter in awe of resurgent DC’s dominant 7-wicket thrashing of RCB

2662

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Phil Salt registered his highest score of the season to guide DC to victory

|

BCCI

Delhi Capitals banished their early-season demons with another handsome victory, their fourth in the last five games, to finally vacate the bottom of the table. Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to enter the play-off spots, while also taking a severe hit to their NRR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a typical good start with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis up top as duo put up 82 for the first wicket. However, Mitchell Marsh reeled Delhi Capitals back into the game by first getting rid of the opposition skipper for 45 before sending compatriot Glenn Maxwell back to the hut for a golden duck. Nevertheless, the visitors recovered well courtesy of an anchoring half-century by Virat Kohli and an explosive unbeaten 54 from Mahipal Lomror, coming at a strike rate of 186.20. Anuj Rawat provided his team with a final flurry with a six in the last over to help them finish at a competitive 181/4 at the end of their 20 overs.

All worries of the Delhi openers finding it difficult against the ferocious pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood were quickly dispelled once David Warner and Mitchell Phil Salt got into the groove. By the time the former got out for a flamboyant 22 on the first ball of the sixth over, the hosts had already accumulated 60 runs. Marsh followed suit with another quickfire 26, eventually succumbing to Impact Player Harshal Patel to leave his team requiring 63 runs off 57 deliveries. The scalp made little impact on the result as Salt went on to smack 87 runs, consuming just 45 balls in the process, to ensure his side got across the line with 20 balls to spare.

All is well

Owned them

Happy weekend

Good night

True 

Ruthless

Correct

Just DK things

Vintage

RCB things

Happy times

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all