IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter in awe of resurgent DC’s dominant 7-wicket thrashing of RCB
Phil Salt registered his highest score of the season to guide DC to victory|
BCCI
Delhi Capitals banished their early-season demons with another handsome victory, their fourth in the last five games, to finally vacate the bottom of the table. Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to enter the play-off spots, while also taking a severe hit to their NRR.
Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a typical good start with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis up top as duo put up 82 for the first wicket. However, Mitchell Marsh reeled Delhi Capitals back into the game by first getting rid of the opposition skipper for 45 before sending compatriot Glenn Maxwell back to the hut for a golden duck. Nevertheless, the visitors recovered well courtesy of an anchoring half-century by Virat Kohli and an explosive unbeaten 54 from Mahipal Lomror, coming at a strike rate of 186.20. Anuj Rawat provided his team with a final flurry with a six in the last over to help them finish at a competitive 181/4 at the end of their 20 overs.
All worries of the Delhi openers finding it difficult against the ferocious pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood were quickly dispelled once David Warner and Mitchell Phil Salt got into the groove. By the time the former got out for a flamboyant 22 on the first ball of the sixth over, the hosts had already accumulated 60 runs. Marsh followed suit with another quickfire 26, eventually succumbing to Impact Player Harshal Patel to leave his team requiring 63 runs off 57 deliveries. The scalp made little impact on the result as Salt went on to smack 87 runs, consuming just 45 balls in the process, to ensure his side got across the line with 20 balls to spare.
All is well
All is well. Virat Kohli and Ganguly shake hands.#IPL2O23 #RCBvsDC #ViratKohli #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/21cboYqb0d— Cricket Sledging (@CricketSledging) May 6, 2023
Owned them
DC owned RCB. Aren't we ?? 👀🦁#DCvRCB #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/utwtrWQRwb— Rowan (@Akhil39888074) May 6, 2023
Happy weekend
CSK top 2— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 6, 2023
MI in mud
RCB getting mudded
Happy weekend everyone. pic.twitter.com/SCHxGVymxx
Good night
CSK won.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 6, 2023
MI lost.
RCB lost.
Good night. pic.twitter.com/Y4dNu9qJhG
True
Today’s games were good examples of ‘don’t judge the pitch till both teams have batted on it’. What looked tough for MI was a cakewalk for CSK. What looked like a decent total by RCB…was a molehill for DC. Winning in a canter.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 6, 2023
Ruthless
Really liked, the way Phil Salt and DC have ruthlessly humbled the RCB tonight. Now it's Mumbai Indians boys turn to do humble them on 9th May. pic.twitter.com/axfZ7F4aSk— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 6, 2023
Correct
RCB lost the match here.#DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/tydXPUcOOO— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 6, 2023
Just DK things
Dinesh Karthik— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) May 6, 2023
Missed Faf 's stumping on 2 in IPL 2021 final. Faf smashed 86 as CSK beat KKR by 27 runs
Dropped Buttler on 66 in IPL 2022 Qualifier. Buttler smashed 106 as Rajasthan eliminated RCB
Dropped Salt on 17. Salt went on to hit 87 as RCB 's campaign suffer a huge blow pic.twitter.com/fbl22rLv43
Vintage
#RCBvsDC— aqqu who (@aq30__) May 6, 2023
Vintage RCB is back 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AHBhF9IL5m
RCB things
If performance zero, attitude 100 had a face, RCB would have atleast won one trophy.#DCvRCB #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/GJadDtAKo1— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 6, 2023
Happy times
SRH Lost— Hemanth Kiara #CSK 🦁 (@ursHemanthRKO) May 6, 2023
MI Lost
RCB Lost
CSK Won
Sammaga Undi ra 😍😍😍pic.twitter.com/pAOiky9rPP