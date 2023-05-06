IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter in awe of resurgent DC’s dominant 7-wicket thrashing of RCB

All worries of the Delhi openers finding it difficult against the ferocious pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood were quickly dispelled once David Warner and Mitchell Phil Salt got into the groove. By the time the former got out for a flamboyant 22 on the first ball of the sixth over, the hosts had already accumulated 60 runs. Marsh followed suit with another quickfire 26, eventually succumbing to Impact Player Harshal Patel to leave his team requiring 63 runs off 57 deliveries. The scalp made little impact on the result as Salt went on to smack 87 runs, consuming just 45 balls in the process, to ensure his side got across the line with 20 balls to spare.