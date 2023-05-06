IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Siraj shushes Warner after ferocious altercation with Salt

DC skipper Warner, who was watching the scene unfold, rushed to the middle of the pitch where the two protagonists were having their war of words and got involved, only to be shushed by a clearly raging Siraj and sent back in his way. The pacer almost had steam coming out of his ears with his eyes stretched wide in fury and were it not for the umpire's intervention, there is little knowing how things could have ended up. Even so, that was not the end of the saga as Siraj was seen having an exchange once again following the over's end with the umpires and after the 29-year-old ignored a couple of warnings from Virat Kohli, the RCB skipper decided to tear him away from the situation in order to let the matter die down. The Twitterati, exhilarated by the mythical pacer-batter sledging battle, took to social media to express an array of reactions.