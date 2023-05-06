IPL 2023, DC vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Siraj shushes Warner after ferocious altercation with Salt
Fast bowlers sledging batters is an age-old saga but few get in the face of their counterparts as Mohammed Siraj does, regardless of who he is up against. The pacer was at it again in Delhi after he took on both Phil Salt and David Warner, even forcing Kohli to get involved to calm down matters.
Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to replicate their success in IPL 2023 with the new ball against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening, conceding 70/1 in the powerplay while defending a score of 181. Mohammed Siraj bore the brunt of the opposition's onslaught on the day as his second over went for a mammoth 19 runs and involved fireworks both with the bat and the mouth.
The Indian quick was up against English opener Phil Salt and an on-pace short ball found the batter's top edge to fly away for six over the wicket-keeper's head. Siraj could not help but smile at his rival's fortune, only to be punished on the next delivery by a flat six over point. Another boundary followed on the next call, courtesy of a gorgeous flick by Salt and a riled-up Siraj responding with a searing bouncer climbing over his counterpart's head to be called a wide. However, while walking back to his mark, the bowler decided to throw a few words in his rival's direction as pacers usually do. Few could have expected the escalation that followed with Salt, not one to back down, uttered a pleasantries of his own, provoking Siraj to come face to face with him and ferociously wag a finger at the batter.
DC skipper Warner, who was watching the scene unfold, rushed to the middle of the pitch where the two protagonists were having their war of words and got involved, only to be shushed by a clearly raging Siraj and sent back in his way. The pacer almost had steam coming out of his ears with his eyes stretched wide in fury and were it not for the umpire's intervention, there is little knowing how things could have ended up. Even so, that was not the end of the saga as Siraj was seen having an exchange once again following the over's end with the umpires and after the 29-year-old ignored a couple of warnings from Virat Kohli, the RCB skipper decided to tear him away from the situation in order to let the matter die down. The Twitterati, exhilarated by the mythical pacer-batter sledging battle, took to social media to express an array of reactions.
