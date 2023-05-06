IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter lauds MSD as his masterstroke in El Clásico leads Rohit Sharma to fall in trap
MS Dhoni planned a clever dismissal of Rohit Sharma|
(IPL)
MS Dhoni is known to be one of the great captains in the world of cricket and he showcases it time and again with some clever moves and tactically brilliant field placements. The former Indian captain lured Rohit Sharma to play a lap shot which culminated in his dismissal early in the innings.
On Saturday afternoon, Chennai Super Kings dominated the proceedings against Mumbai Indians in the first innings for the major part as scoring at Chepauk turned out to be a difficult surface to score. They were at 93/4 by the end of 15 overs with Nehal Wadhera and Tristian Stubbs at the crease. Although MI suffered a shaky start, MS Dhoni became the talk of the town after he orchestrated Rohit Sharma’s dismissal with a clever move.
Deepak Chahar was bowling the third over of the innings and he had already dismissed Ishan Kishan in the over. Rohit got the striker on the fourth ball and he defended the first delivery. Now, for the next ball, Dhoni walked up to the stumps to keep the wickets opening up the possibility of playing his shot behind the wickets for Rohit.
The Indian captain fell straight into the temptation attempting a lap shot. However, he completely missed it and the ball caught the shoulder of the bat. The ball went straight into the hands of gully where Ravindra Jadeja took an easy catch.
The Twitterati also noticed the incident and praised Dhoni for his brilliant game intelligence.
