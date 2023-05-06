IPL 2023, RR vs GT | Who said what ft. Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya

Nothing different, it's about making sure you don't give the signal to and make it easy for the batsman... It has taken a little bit of time to make it perfect. It's just the line and length for me. I just keep it simple; it was a bad day for me [in the last game]. I bowled a few bad deliveries which were punished. I just went back and talked with the video analyst. I pitched it a little bit fuller. We (Noor and I) speak Pashtun, and that makes it easier. He has been working and asking questions, and that's the reason for his success. I'm receiving messages and videos of bowlers and youngsters who are so good. Mujeeb, Zahir and Qais haven't got the opportunity to play in this league.

Rashid Khan