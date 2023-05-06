IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds CSK as clinical bowling effort culminates in six-wicket win over MI

The game against Mumbai Indians started on a positive note for Chennai Super Kings as they won the toss and opted to bowl first in Chepauk, where it is usually difficult for batters to score with ease. A collective effort from the CSK bowling unit saw the visitors posting a paltry 139/8 in the first innings. Nehal Wadhera was the only batter who looked solid scoring 64 runs from 51 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a contribution of 26 runs. Matheesha Pathirana was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande dismissed two batters each.