IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds CSK as clinical bowling effort culminates in six-wicket win over MI

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by XX wickets

Chennai Super Kings climbed to the second spot on the points table with their sixth win of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians. Matheesha Pathirana was the top bowler with three wickets while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande also played a key role in the victory, taking two wickets each.

The game against Mumbai Indians started on a positive note for Chennai Super Kings as they won the toss and opted to bowl first in Chepauk, where it is usually difficult for batters to score with ease. A collective effort from the CSK bowling unit saw the visitors posting a paltry 139/8 in the first innings. Nehal Wadhera was the only batter who looked solid scoring 64 runs from 51 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a contribution of 26 runs. Matheesha Pathirana was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande dismissed two batters each. 

When Chennai Super Kings walked into the chase, a pretty simple seemed to be on the cards for them. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway stitched together a partnership of 46 runs before the former departed back to the hut. Piyush Chawla delivered a couple of blows to the visitors, reducing the opposition to 81/2. Amabti Rayudu scored only 12 runs while batting at number three but the batters ensured smooth sailing after that. 

Devon Conway played a significant knock of 44 runs while MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube finished the game with the latter reaming unbeaten on 26. 

