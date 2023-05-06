IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds CSK as clinical bowling effort culminates in six-wicket win over MI
Chennai Super Kings climbed to the second spot on the points table with their sixth win of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians. Matheesha Pathirana was the top bowler with three wickets while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande also played a key role in the victory, taking two wickets each.
The game against Mumbai Indians started on a positive note for Chennai Super Kings as they won the toss and opted to bowl first in Chepauk, where it is usually difficult for batters to score with ease. A collective effort from the CSK bowling unit saw the visitors posting a paltry 139/8 in the first innings. Nehal Wadhera was the only batter who looked solid scoring 64 runs from 51 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a contribution of 26 runs. Matheesha Pathirana was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande dismissed two batters each.
When Chennai Super Kings walked into the chase, a pretty simple seemed to be on the cards for them. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway stitched together a partnership of 46 runs before the former departed back to the hut. Piyush Chawla delivered a couple of blows to the visitors, reducing the opposition to 81/2. Amabti Rayudu scored only 12 runs while batting at number three but the batters ensured smooth sailing after that.
Devon Conway played a significant knock of 44 runs while MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube finished the game with the latter reaming unbeaten on 26.
Thala finishing has an never ending love story ❤️🤩🔥 #CSKvsMI #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4yrnlXxw6u— aqqu who (@aq30__) May 6, 2023
Always the best feeling at #Chepauk when #Thala comes to bat @msdhoni 🙌#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/PTVdmZoVIz— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2023
South Superstar Actress #Nayanthara Standing Ovation For Thala #MSDhoni Entry. #CSKvsMI #CSKvMI #MIvCSK #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/5F84EoFrFY— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) May 6, 2023
Dhanush watching CSK vs MI.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023
Captain Miller in Chepauk. pic.twitter.com/KZ9TKxj7Du
Highlight of the match :-— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) May 6, 2023
Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to bat & hit the winning runs vs Mumbai Indians #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/4emTpR3m6T
Thala Finishes of it Style & Buried Paltans in both wankhade & Chepauk.— × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) May 6, 2023
SATISFACTION 😭🛐 #CskVsMI
KARMA STRIKES ROHIT SHARMA— Aarav (@sigma__male_) May 6, 2023
Two back to back Ducks 🦆 for Duckman Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma now have 16 ducks in IPL - Most by any player #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/i3Kiur7dWa
Dhanush & CM at #CSKVSMI Match! pic.twitter.com/v0Qd2VwwpE— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 6, 2023
Dhoni owns the streets of wankhede/mumbai but no body i mean no f…king body can step in one foot inside chepauk/Chennai without hearing the roar of Thaala all around it !#CSKvsMI #MSDhoni #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/I2IieisjGQ— 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙮 (R.I.P Sammy 💔) (@shanktankk) May 6, 2023
CSK moves to No.2 on the IPL 2023 Points Table.#CSKvsMI— TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) May 6, 2023
📸 Jio cinema pic.twitter.com/2PkugquOPZ