IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter amazed as Virat Kohli labels Rashid Khan's audacious grab 'one of the best ever'

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rashid Khan took a blinder to dismiss Kyle Mayers

When talent acknowledges talent, it becomes one of the most memorable moments in the sport's history and Virat Kohli inked one with his actions on social media. Kohli showered praise for Rashid Khan after he took a blinder in the deep to dismiss Kyle Mayers who was looking dangerous.

The match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants turned out to be a treat for the batters from both sides as they enjoyed smacking some explosive hits. In pursuit of a target of 228, Kyle Mayers was looking dangerous as he smashed 48 runs from 32 balls. The West Indian batter was attacking all the bowlers and it took a commendable catch from Rashid Khan to end his knock which garnered a lot of praise including Indian star batter Virat Kohli

Mohit Sharma was bowling the ninth over of the match and he bowled a short slower ball to the left-handed opener. Mayers tried a pull at it but mistimed his stroke as a result of not identifying the variation in pace. The ball went sky high in the air and Rashid made a run for it from deep square leg for the grab. 

He sprinted a significant amount of distance to take a spectacular diving catch in the end. The take sent everyone into awe including one of the elite batters in world cricket, Virat Kohli, who lauded the Afghan spinner for his fielding effort by uploading a story labeling it as one of the best ever. 

