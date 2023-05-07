IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter amazed as Virat Kohli labels Rashid Khan's audacious grab 'one of the best ever'

The match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants turned out to be a treat for the batters from both sides as they enjoyed smacking some explosive hits. In pursuit of a target of 228, Kyle Mayers was looking dangerous as he smashed 48 runs from 32 balls. The West Indian batter was attacking all the bowlers and it took a commendable catch from Rashid Khan to end his knock which garnered a lot of praise including Indian star batter Virat Kohli.