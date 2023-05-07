IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter amazed as Virat Kohli labels Rashid Khan's audacious grab 'one of the best ever'
Rashid Khan took a blinder to dismiss Kyle Mayers|
(IPL)
When talent acknowledges talent, it becomes one of the most memorable moments in the sport's history and Virat Kohli inked one with his actions on social media. Kohli showered praise for Rashid Khan after he took a blinder in the deep to dismiss Kyle Mayers who was looking dangerous.
The match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants turned out to be a treat for the batters from both sides as they enjoyed smacking some explosive hits. In pursuit of a target of 228, Kyle Mayers was looking dangerous as he smashed 48 runs from 32 balls. The West Indian batter was attacking all the bowlers and it took a commendable catch from Rashid Khan to end his knock which garnered a lot of praise including Indian star batter Virat Kohli.
Mohit Sharma was bowling the ninth over of the match and he bowled a short slower ball to the left-handed opener. Mayers tried a pull at it but mistimed his stroke as a result of not identifying the variation in pace. The ball went sky high in the air and Rashid made a run for it from deep square leg for the grab.
He sprinted a significant amount of distance to take a spectacular diving catch in the end. The take sent everyone into awe including one of the elite batters in world cricket, Virat Kohli, who lauded the Afghan spinner for his fielding effort by uploading a story labeling it as one of the best ever.
What a grab
Exceptional grab 😎— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023
The @gujarat_titans needed a special effort to break the opening partnership & @rashidkhan_19 does exactly that 🙌#TATAIPL | #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/ldRQ5OUae8
Enjoying every bit
First Wriddhiman Saha now Rashid Khan. Virat Kohli enjoying every bit of this match 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/At0sq6o2KD— Sameer (@agonyofsameer) May 7, 2023
Kohli loved it!
Virat Kohli loved that Rashid Khan blinder 🔥#ViratKohli #LSGvGT #CricketTwitter #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4MvdPfBVF6— Its Vinay🦅 (@ItsVinay0) May 7, 2023
Insta story
Tweet by Johns for Instagram story by Virat Kohli about the catch of Rashid. https://t.co/6wzEVyQgFg— El Niño 🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) May 7, 2023
Catched it!
Tweet by Johns about the Instagram story by Virat Kohli about the catch of Rashid.https://t.co/A84wofSwrI— Mihir Kaslikar (@Mihir_Kaslikar) May 7, 2023
About Rashid
Virat about Rashid— ks (@Selvam7121983) May 7, 2023
Catch pic.twitter.com/V7NNIZ6pKq
The best!
GOAT 🐐 Virat Kohli Instagram story 💝 about saha & T20I Goat Rashid ❤ #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/KiwbIADH9U— Kundan Sahu (@tweetsbykundan) May 7, 2023
Dealing in stories
Virat Kohli appreciated Rashid Khan's catch on his story— Anonymous viewer (@Anonymousview18) May 7, 2023
Man is dealing in stories 🔥🤣
#GTvLSG #GTvsLSG #virat
Appreciation
Virat Kohli appreciating Rashid Khan's Incredible catch.— N I K H I L (@nikhilkalavale) May 7, 2023
He said - "One of the best catches I've ever seen, Brilliant Rashid".#IPL2023 #TATAIPL #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/PPhZsjc1rn
Catch
Virat Kohli on Rashid Khan's catch#LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/yVxafD7rHO— Murugananthan (@Murugan27025364) May 7, 2023
King is busy
Virat Kohli put story about Rashid Khan catch. King is busy on Instagram today🔥 pic.twitter.com/br0dlesRJE— Virat⁷⁵ (@Virat_Anushka) May 7, 2023