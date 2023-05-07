IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter and Avesh Khan pat Wriddhiman Saha on the back for recreating 2014 final heroics

The game between Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants was anticipated to be an intense battle with both teams going strong in the tournament so far. However, Wriddhiman Saha made sure that the contest would bear imprints of his name due to an impactful knock reminiscent of his heroics from the IPL 2014 final. Saha had scored a century in the summit clash played nine years back and he produced another magnificent knock just like that on Sunday.