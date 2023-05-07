More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter and Avesh Khan pat Wriddhiman Saha on the back for recreating 2014 final heroics

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Wriddhiman Saha smashed a fifty against Lucknow Super Giants

A batter smashing bowlers to all areas of the ground and still being praised for his excellent strokeplay as he walks back to the pavilion is a rare sight to witness. Avesh Khan became the latest to express one such sportsmanship gesture when he congratulated Wriddhiman Saha after dismissing him.

The game between Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants was anticipated to be an intense battle with both teams going strong in the tournament so far. However, Wriddhiman Saha made sure that the contest would bear imprints of his name due to an impactful knock reminiscent of his heroics from the IPL 2014 final. Saha had scored a century in the summit clash played nine years back and he produced another magnificent knock just like that on Sunday. 

Saha smashed 81 runs from 43 balls before getting dismissed by Avesh Khan. His innings included ten amazing boundaries and four impressive maximums. The fluent strokeplay impressed everyone, including the opposition bowlers. Avesh also appreciated the innings by the wicketkeeper-batter and expressed his sentiments by patting him on the back for his incredible performance. 

Twitteratis also praised the gesture from Avesh to congratulate Saha for a great knock.   

