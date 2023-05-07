IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter howls in laughter over Wriddhiman Saha's unprecedented fashion blunder
Wriddhiman Saha scored a half-century against LSG|
(IPL)
A T20 game between two top sides is usually an intense affair but it can also produce some comical moments along the course of the 40 overs. Wriddhiman Saha was involved in such an instance as him wearing trousers wrong side up made Hardik Pandya as well as spectators laugh in unison.
Chasing a mammoth total of 228 against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants had a decent start to their innings scoring 16 runs from two overs. Kyle Mayers did most of the heavy lifting with some solid strokeplay but even before that, a comical scene unfolded in the ground which made one and all laugh.
Before the start of the proceedings in the second innings, GT wanted to bring in Srikar Bharat as a substitute fielder in place of Wriddhiman Saha while they wanted to bring in Alzarri Joseph for Shubman Gill as Impact Player. However, the umpires didn’t allow the double substitution and Saha had to walk in as a result.
The incident involving confusion soon turned out to be fun as Saha produced some unintentional humour with his fashion botch. He wore his pants with sponsor logos in front rather than behind and the incident also send the Twitteratis into splits.
