IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as spectators witness lovely brotherhood before Pandya vs Pandya battle

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya shared a brotherhood moment between them

It is usually an emotional moment when members of the same family are pitted against each other and the Pandya brothers experienced the same before the game between GT and LSG. Both displayed a lovely bond between them just before the game on Sunday and the viewers adored the emotional scenes.

Going up against Lucknow Super Giants, Wriddhiman Saha has made an impact in the powerplay smashing 46 runs from 19 balls by the end of four overs in the first innings. However, more than that there was a moment some minutes before the game which made the fans emotional as it displayed brotherhood between Pandyas. 

Hardik Pandya was captaining GT while the other team was led by Krunal Pandya who is leading LSG in the absence of KL Rahul. Krunal won the toss and chose to bowl first while Hardik came up with an emotional quote during the toss. Hardik said that his father would have been proudly watching both brothers captaining a fixture. He also stated one Pandya will surely win. 

Also, Hardik was seen hugging his brother Krunal before the game and the moment of brotherhood between them was adored by the social media users on Twitter as well.  

