IPL 2023, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as spectators witness lovely brotherhood before Pandya vs Pandya battle
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya shared a brotherhood moment between them|
(IPL)
It is usually an emotional moment when members of the same family are pitted against each other and the Pandya brothers experienced the same before the game between GT and LSG. Both displayed a lovely bond between them just before the game on Sunday and the viewers adored the emotional scenes.
Going up against Lucknow Super Giants, Wriddhiman Saha has made an impact in the powerplay smashing 46 runs from 19 balls by the end of four overs in the first innings. However, more than that there was a moment some minutes before the game which made the fans emotional as it displayed brotherhood between Pandyas.
Hardik Pandya was captaining GT while the other team was led by Krunal Pandya who is leading LSG in the absence of KL Rahul. Krunal won the toss and chose to bowl first while Hardik came up with an emotional quote during the toss. Hardik said that his father would have been proudly watching both brothers captaining a fixture. He also stated one Pandya will surely win.
Also, Hardik was seen hugging his brother Krunal before the game and the moment of brotherhood between them was adored by the social media users on Twitter as well.
Brotherhood
The two Pandya brothers are up against one another here in Ahmedabad.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023
Who do you reckon will come on Top after Match 51 of the #TATAIPL #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/Zvh2kRRjwN
Beautiful this
The only set of brothers to captain two different IPL teams at the same time - Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya😎— Divyansh khanna (@meme_lord2663) May 7, 2023
Beautiful Moment 💙💜 !#GTvLSG #Hardikpandya #Krunalpandya pic.twitter.com/vTrx7n0rJg
Emotional day
Hardik Pandya said - "It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, family is proud. One thing one Pandya will definitely win today". (On He & Krunal Pandya captaining teams in same match) pic.twitter.com/0ofpZWcP1r— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 7, 2023
Forget this!
IPL and Jio Sports marketing team forgot to market today's match as Pandya vs Pandya battle.— Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) May 7, 2023
Hardik Pandya captaining Gujarat and his brother Krunal Pandya captaining Lucknow.@mufaddal_vohra
Yay
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya today. pic.twitter.com/Bav4jViNmV— Sai Teja (@csaitheja) May 7, 2023
Pic of the day
#GTvsLSG #LSGvsGT #IPL2023— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 7, 2023
Hardik and Krunal Pandya today pic.twitter.com/isReQKpT0W
Brother duo
Pandya vs Pandya— VIKRAM (@iamkartikvikram) May 7, 2023
Hardik and Krunal had grown up and living the dream which every Indian brothers duo who used to play cricket must have seen once in a life
What a feat#GTvLSG #LSGvsGT
Good position
Hardik will let krunal win because they are already in good position. Take the screenshot LSG will win.— vikas pandey (@vikaspandey6) May 7, 2023
What a moment
What a moment for Pandya brothers! Krunal to captain LSG and Hardik to captain GT in today’s @IPL game! 🇮🇳#IPL #GTvsLSG— Ulfath Uwais (@UlfathUwais) May 7, 2023
What's that!
IPL and Jio Sports marketing team forgot to market today's match as Pandya vs Pandya battle.— Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) May 7, 2023
Hardik Pandya captaining Gujarat and his brother Krunal Pandya captaining Lucknow.@mufaddal_vohra