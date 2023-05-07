IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter in disbelief as Sanju Samson manages to mess up simple run-out twice
Sanju Samson's teammates were left aghast after an inevitable run-out turned into a missed golden opportunity|
BCCI
Fumbling a chance to run-out a batter isn't all that rare but managing to do so twice within seconds, in the same sequence of play, is simply unique. Rajasthan Royals were on the receiving end of such misfortune on Sunday as Sanju Samson's lack of awareness cost his team a sure-shot wicket.
Rajasthan Royals were given stiff competition by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium despite setting a massive target of 215 in their league-stage encounter. The visitors were well positioned at 98/1 after 11 overs but nearly triggered self-destruction with a humiliating mix-up, only to be saved the blushes by an unfathomable blunder for opposing wicket-keeper Sanju Samson.
Abhishek Sharma, well set on 40 off 26 deliveries, was up against Murugan Ashwin in the 12th over and struck a googly straight to point on the first delivery of the six-ball affair. However, some wishful thinking from the youngster made him charge towards the other non-striker's crease for a non-existent single, only to be rightfully sent back to his crease by IPL veteran Rahul Tripathi on the other end. It seemed to be too little too late as the fate of the 22-year-old's wicket completely lay in the hands of the Royals and they executed the first part of the process perfectly, courtesy of a quick pick-up and throw by Shimron Hetmyer.
Yet, much to the disbelief of the Caribbean player, Samson mistakenly disturbed the stumps with his big gloves even before the ball had its way to him. Even so, the wicket-keeper had a shot at redemption given one bail was still intact over the southpaw's middle and off-stump. Further dismay awaited the Royals fans when Samson followed up his howler by failing to collect the Kookaburra behind the stumps and dislodging the bails once again empty-handed. Hetmyer could not help but clutch his head in shock over his teammate's antics while the stupefied skipper stood his ground staring down for a few moments, well aware of the potential consequences of his mishap. The Twitterati could not help but relish the humour in the entire saga and took to social media to express their reactions.
What a blunder
May 7, 2023
LOL
Someone should talk some sense into Sanju Samson and convince him to play for Ireland. He'll finally get to play T20 world cups and will have access to T20 leagues all over the world. Plus he can still play in IPL as an overseas player.#IPL2O23 #IPL2023 #samson— LodekaBCCI (@LodekaBCCI) May 7, 2023
Levels
Change your pronouns Sanju , U can't be he/him pic.twitter.com/5XfdaJMnct— The Z God (@9Seventy3Szn) May 7, 2023
Disgrace
BC Sanju 😑😑😑😑😐😐😐😑😑😐😑😐🤧— H I M A N S H U ⭐ (@Himro45) May 7, 2023
Simple
@rajasthanroyals that simple run out opportunity missed by a usually very casual Sanju Samson is another reason he should never play for team India….. absolutely unprofessional and lousy— raj bishnoi (@rajbishnoi19) May 7, 2023
Could be true
Sanju samson is very clever because he knows very well Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek play test match tonight isiliye runout nahi Kiya @SunRisers— Chandan Jha RCB Fan (Virat Kohli) (@i_m_Cjha) May 7, 2023
Come on Sanju
Come on dude Sanju Samson you are the captain of the team, how can you appeal for that run out when you didn’t even collect the ball.— AB🐾. 🚩🇮🇳 (@abhi_bol) May 7, 2023
Choke
Sanju 🤣— manuire🇵🇸 (@bettercallfoul) May 7, 2023
Why RR? Why?
Why is Jos Buttler not keeping ? Sanju is a better fielder than keeper— Kriash (@Gregweller18) May 7, 2023
Yup
Sanju Samson shat twice on that run-out chance!#RRvSRH— Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) May 7, 2023