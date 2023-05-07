IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter in disbelief as Sanju Samson manages to mess up simple run-out twice

Yet, much to the disbelief of the Caribbean player, Samson mistakenly disturbed the stumps with his big gloves even before the ball had its way to him. Even so, the wicket-keeper had a shot at redemption given one bail was still intact over the southpaw's middle and off-stump. Further dismay awaited the Royals fans when Samson followed up his howler by failing to collect the Kookaburra behind the stumps and dislodging the bails once again empty-handed. Hetmyer could not help but clutch his head in shock over his teammate's antics while the stupefied skipper stood his ground staring down for a few moments, well aware of the potential consequences of his mishap. The Twitterati could not help but relish the humour in the entire saga and took to social media to express their reactions.