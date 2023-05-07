IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Bhuvi makes Buttler literally bite the dust with searing yorker

Buttler, batting on 95 off 58 deliveries, was up against the Indian speedster with just 10 balls to go in the innings. The batter shuffled across the stumps in order to open up avenues down the leg side but had little clue of what was to follow. Bhuvneshwar fired in a yorker straight into the blockhole, completely trapping his counterpart within the crease even as he tried to back up to make room for a shot. The Kookaburra thumped into Buttler's shin, succumbing the veteran to the floor on all four limbs. While the 32-year-old took a moment to recover and get back to his feet, Bhuvi's enthusiastic appeal was resoundingly rejected by the umpire but the undeterred pacer immediately opted for a review without consulting any of his teammates.