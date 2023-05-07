IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Bhuvi makes Buttler literally bite the dust with searing yorker
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's emphatic review after getting the better of Jos Buttler|
BCCI
There are great balls and then there are destructive deliveries that put batters to shame with the way they bamboozle them. A dominant Jos Buttler was reminded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar what an unplayable yorker feels like as he was not only denied a century but also left writhing on the ground.
Rajasthan Royals continued to enthrall fans with the bat when they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 214/2 at the end of their 20 overs. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson played fine knocks, Jos Buttler was undeniably the star of the show with his third half-century of the season. The England skipper was at his fluent best, striking 10 boundaries and clearing the fence four times, and a sixth IPL century seemed inevitable until Bhuvneshwar Kumar gatecrashed his party with some wizardry of his own.
Buttler, batting on 95 off 58 deliveries, was up against the Indian speedster with just 10 balls to go in the innings. The batter shuffled across the stumps in order to open up avenues down the leg side but had little clue of what was to follow. Bhuvneshwar fired in a yorker straight into the blockhole, completely trapping his counterpart within the crease even as he tried to back up to make room for a shot. The Kookaburra thumped into Buttler's shin, succumbing the veteran to the floor on all four limbs. While the 32-year-old took a moment to recover and get back to his feet, Bhuvi's enthusiastic appeal was resoundingly rejected by the umpire but the undeterred pacer immediately opted for a review without consulting any of his teammates.
Replays confirmed Bhuvneshwar's suspicions and resigned Buttler to a slow walk back to the pavilion, well aware that the game would now be remembered not only for his audacious knock but also the shambolic way in which he was dismissed by Bhuvi. The Tiwtterati was quick to heap praise on the exemplary displays of both individuals.
Banger delivery
May 7, 2023
Super
Bhuvi confidence 🔥— Ram ram setji (@Ajaykanna29) May 7, 2023
Mine too
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bro— Yash Matta (@YashMatta03) May 7, 2023
You have made my day
Thank you Bhuvi
Thank you very much Bhuvneshwar Kumar for not letting Jos Buttler get to his hundred, love you Bhuvi. 😍😍😍#RRvSRH— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) May 7, 2023
Surprising stat
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Jos Buttler for the first time in the IPL.— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) May 7, 2023
Pretty ridiculous stat given how much he has troubled Buttler in all formats.
Beauty
Buttler laid down on the floor— Cricket🏏 Lover // ICT Fan Account (@CricCrazyV) May 7, 2023
Courtesy Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Yorker
True
When Jos Buttler is in full flow, the Rajasthan Royals team looks so sorted...#SRHvsRR #IPL2O23— Punit Kumar (@punitkv) May 7, 2023
Owned him
Bhuvi owns him so bad 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EPp8QcwaXw— Risv (@afanofkingg) May 7, 2023
Loved it
BHUVI KUMAR OWNING CHUTLER THINGS WE LOVE TO SEE— beteljuice // IPL era (@pleasechuphojaa) May 7, 2023
Top notch
What a delivery that was from Bhuvi 😱— Ramakrishna (@ark2037) May 7, 2023
Top quality yorker to dismiss monster buttler!!#RRvSRH