IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter shellshocked as Sandeep Sharma goes from hero to villain with last ball no-ball

SRH required 17 off the final over in Jaipur with Abdul Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease. A six by the former against Sandeep Sharma on the first ball of the over brought the target within reach for the visitors and the equation eventually boiled down to five needed off the last ball. The Indian speedster stayed true to his repute of closing out tense games with some clinical bowling in the death as a full delivery was struck straight to long-off by Abdul Samad. Sharma instantly raised his finger in the sky while his teammates erupted in celebration, only to be given the shock of their lives when the umpire extended his arm by his side to signal a no-ball. Distraught, Sandeep returned to his mark, now having the task to defend four runs but Samad made good on his previous mistake by smacking another full delivery straight down the ground for six.