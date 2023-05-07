IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as GT outbats LSG on the back of Gill-Saha batting masterclass
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha stitched an impressive opening stand|
(IPL)
Gujarat Titans further strengthened their position on the top of the points table with a 56-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill was the star of the show with an unbeaten knock of 94 runs from 51 balls while Wriddhiman Saha contributed 81 runs from 43 balls.
After winning the toss against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl first. However, the bowlers were soon caught in the whirlwind caused by the opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. The duo stitched together a stand of 142 runs from 73 balls before the former was dismissed by Avesh Khan for a score of 81. Gill stayed at the crease on one end while Hardik Pandya and David Miller played cameos on the other. The skipper smashed 25 runs from 15 balls while Miller remained unbeaten on 21 runs from 12 balls. The Punjab-based opener missed his hundred just by six runs but helped the team post a total of 227/2.
While chasing the mammoth target, LSG openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers provided a blistering start to the visitors. They scored 88 runs from 50 balls for the first wicket before Mayers departed for a score of 48. Hooda added 11 more runs to the scoreboard to leave the team well-placed at 114/2 only for a batting collapse to follow. Quinton de Kock played a lone hand of 70 runs but none of the batters supported him in the cause. The visitors managed to add only 57 runs for the loss of five wickets by the end of the fixture, thanks to brilliant pace variations from Mohit Sharma. The right-arm quick picked four wickets, helping his team finish the game with a 56-run win.
That smile
Nothing,just a Virat Kohli fanboy, smiling after destroying Gambhir's team.— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 7, 2023
Shubman Gill 😂❤️#GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/h6TKyYbGmr
After match
After LSG loss the match#GTvsLSG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/NdStjTwIqD— 18 (@SahisahilS) May 7, 2023
Taking revenge
Wriddhiman Saha taking revenge of Virat Kohli's disrespect from Lucknow Supergiants.#GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/RgY8tJQHeA— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 7, 2023
Most by openers
Saha 81— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 7, 2023
Gill 94*
Mayers 48
QDK 70
293 runs by openers in the GT v LSG match, the most by openers in an IPL match.
Prev highest: CSK v RR 2010#GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/lT82uxLsf0
Being honest
If we're being honest, as an opener #GTvsLSG | #Saha | Saha >>rohit pic.twitter.com/sddMwYqgA9— ANKIT🚬 (@Imankit6908) May 7, 2023
Beauty
Look at this beauty. Ahmedabad ❤️ #GTvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/OShkx5dvI9— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 7, 2023
Infront whole stadium
Girls take hours to get ready— νяυѕнαв (@Vrushab007) May 7, 2023
Meanwhile boys infront of whole stadium : 🫡 #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/Yb0IyqHZ6U
Deserved century
Shubman Gill misses out his well deserved century against Lucknow Supergiants.— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 7, 2023
He remains unbeaten at 94(51) 🫶#Shubmangill #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/GBwwlzWuWE
Owned powerplay
Saha and Shami both owns power play for Gujarat Titans. 🔝#GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/KGi7JMuVzX— 🌸🍁🌺 (@Prisha__Kaur) May 7, 2023
Duo destruction
Duo of Destruction#ShubmanGill #WriddhimanSaha #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/eDvoABTwtp— Slayer (@pervy_slayer) May 7, 2023