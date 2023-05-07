IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as GT outbats LSG on the back of Gill-Saha batting masterclass

While chasing the mammoth target, LSG openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers provided a blistering start to the visitors. They scored 88 runs from 50 balls for the first wicket before Mayers departed for a score of 48. Hooda added 11 more runs to the scoreboard to leave the team well-placed at 114/2 only for a batting collapse to follow. Quinton de Kock played a lone hand of 70 runs but none of the batters supported him in the cause. The visitors managed to add only 57 runs for the loss of five wickets by the end of the fixture, thanks to brilliant pace variations from Mohit Sharma. The right-arm quick picked four wickets, helping his team finish the game with a 56-run win.