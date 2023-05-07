IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Abdul Samad's redeeming knock helping pull off daring four-wicket heist for SRH against RR
Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi proved to be instrumental in SRH's improbable victory|
BCCI
Rajasthan Royals’ form went from bad to worse as they endured a fifth defeat in their last six games to stay put at fourth on the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, reignited their hopes of making it to the as they abandoned their spot at the bottom of the table to climb into ninth.
The Rajasthan Royals batting juggernaut continued to roll on unrelentingly in Jaipur on Sunday as the hosts posted a stiff total of 214/2 at the end of their 20 overs. The power-packed batting performance was headlined by Jos Buttler bursting back to form with a sensational knock of 95, taking just 54 balls in the process. The Englishman found the rope 10 times and cleared them an additional four times, ensuring no opposition bowler bar Abhishek Sharma survived with an economy rate under 9. Skipper Sanju Samson tallied an unbeaten 66 runs as well at a strike rate of 173.68, even after Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended his 138-run partnership with Buttler.
In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad made their intent clear immediately with their highest opening partnership of the season so far. The duo of Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket before the former had to depart on the penultimate ball of the powerplay after a 25-ball 33. Nevertheless, 22-year-old Sharma went on to register his fourth IPL half-century, keeping his team in the game. Heinrich Klassen’s rapid 26-run cameo breathed new life into his team’s endeavours and was well aided by Rahul Tripathi’s valiant 49. Glenn Philips’ 7-ball-25 suddenly tilted the scales in Hyderabad’s favour before Sandeep Sharma’s last ball no-ball blunder allowed Samad to pull off a Dhoni, smashing the final nail in RR’s coffin.
Superb match
What a match it was 🔥🔥🔥🔥 srh in the last match couldn't chase 8 runs in the last over with samad on strike today chased down 17. What a comeback #srh management has always been the worst one, didn't play Glenn Philips for the last 10 days and today he won it for team— Nikhil Narmeta (@narmeta_nikhil) May 7, 2023
Unbelievable stuff
Unbelievable stuff by #GlennPhilips and #AbdulSamad, well done guys! ❤️— Abd (@abd_tweets) May 7, 2023
We are still in playoffs race #SRHvsRR #Sunrisers #SRH #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema https://t.co/zUIhwV52VU
True
SRH should’ve played Glenn Philips from the start of the season itself— ΛB (@A_forAbii) May 7, 2023
Unexpected
Unexpected no ball on the final ball.— Gayathri (@Yath_lol) May 7, 2023
truly exceptional performance from SRH!! 💥 #RRvsSRH https://t.co/C1Y5C3tSTU
Where were you!
Where were you all this time Glenn? Goddamnit !! All the credit goes to you and the big mistake from the Royals !! A famous win for SRH 👏#SRHvRR #IPL2023 @SunRisers @IPL— Srikanth Meni (@snmeni) May 7, 2023
Extraordinary
The extraordinary win by #SRH against #RR made two teams very happy #RCB and #MI . Now they have luxury of losing one more game and still easily qualify. #RR put themselves in a tricky situation. NRR is only advantage they have. #PBKS don’t lose the hope. #CSK right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/TrUx8lu1A0— Karthik (@meet_tk) May 7, 2023
They did it
WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY SRH CHASED 216 RUNS THAT TOO WITHOUT WARNER, KANE, JHONNY?????😭— • (@PyaasiChudail69) May 7, 2023
Totally deserved it
What a superb win for SRH , they totally deserve it— Soumo Deo (@Soumo_x_) May 7, 2023
Superb
RR Won By 4 Runs TO SRH Won By 4 Wickets..🔥 What A Game 💥 @SunRisers #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/pOL5T6CVdC— . (@Iam_introvert17) May 7, 2023
Not true
SRH didn't win it.. RR just lost it. 🙂 #IPL #SRHvsRR— Muthuraman Muthu (@muthuraman_) May 7, 2023
