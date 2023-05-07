More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Abdul Samad's redeeming knock helping pull off daring four-wicket heist for SRH against RR

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi proved to be instrumental in SRH's improbable victory

Rajasthan Royals’ form went from bad to worse as they endured a fifth defeat in their last six games to stay put at fourth on the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, reignited their hopes of making it to the as they abandoned their spot at the bottom of the table to climb into ninth.

The Rajasthan Royals batting juggernaut continued to roll on unrelentingly in Jaipur on Sunday as the hosts posted a stiff total of 214/2 at the end of their 20 overs. The power-packed batting performance was headlined by Jos Buttler bursting back to form with a sensational knock of 95, taking just 54 balls in the process. The Englishman found the rope 10 times and cleared them an additional four times, ensuring no opposition bowler bar Abhishek Sharma survived with an economy rate under 9. Skipper Sanju Samson tallied an unbeaten 66 runs as well at a strike rate of 173.68, even after Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended his 138-run partnership with Buttler.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad made their intent clear immediately with their highest opening partnership of the season so far. The duo of Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket before the former had to depart on the penultimate ball of the powerplay after a 25-ball 33. Nevertheless, 22-year-old Sharma went on to register his fourth IPL half-century, keeping his team in the game. Heinrich Klassen’s rapid 26-run cameo breathed new life into his team’s endeavours and was well aided by Rahul Tripathi’s valiant 49. Glenn Philips’ 7-ball-25 suddenly tilted the scales in Hyderabad’s favour before Sandeep Sharma’s last ball no-ball blunder allowed Samad to pull off a Dhoni, smashing the final nail in RR’s coffin.

