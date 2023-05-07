IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Abdul Samad's redeeming knock helping pull off daring four-wicket heist for SRH against RR

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad made their intent clear immediately with their highest opening partnership of the season so far. The duo of Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket before the former had to depart on the penultimate ball of the powerplay after a 25-ball 33. Nevertheless, 22-year-old Sharma went on to register his fourth IPL half-century, keeping his team in the game. Heinrich Klassen’s rapid 26-run cameo breathed new life into his team’s endeavours and was well aided by Rahul Tripathi’s valiant 49. Glenn Philips’ 7-ball-25 suddenly tilted the scales in Hyderabad’s favour before Sandeep Sharma’s last ball no-ball blunder allowed Samad to pull off a Dhoni, smashing the final nail in RR’s coffin.