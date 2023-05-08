More Options

IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS | Twitter labels Rahmanullah Gurbaz 'selfish' for wasting DRS despite Jason Roy's warning

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The opening pair of Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz threw away their wickets after getting good starts

Cricket is a team sport at its core but the battles on the field are largely individual, as are a lot of successes and failures. Gurbaz's antics further helped highlight the personal aspect of the game as he wastefully took a review in hopes of retaining his wicket, despite being told not to by Roy.

Kolkata Knight Riders' struggles at the top of the order continued against Punjab Kings as their openers once again failed to preserve the first wicket till the end of the powerplay. However, the damage was even worse for the side on Monday as they not only had to endure an early dismissal but also the unnecessary loss of a review following a shambolic miscommunication on the field.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was on strike in the fifth over against Nathan Ellis and charged down the track on the fourth delivery of the six-ball affair. The attempted flick by Gurbaz found no connection with the willow as he was completely deceived by the back-of-the-hand slower ball and the Kookaburra thumped into his pads plumb in front of the stumps. The umpire raised the finger immediately after the two batters had completed their run but the Afghan batter was unconvinced by the decision and sought his batting partner's opinion on the matter. From across the pitch, Roy patted his bat, evidently asking whether Gurbaz had nicked the ball but much to his disbelief, the wicket-keeper batter straightaway signalled for a DRS. Roy vehemently shook his head to stop Gurbaz from going through with the action but it was too little too late and the replays confirmed the inevitable, resigning Gurbaz to a slow trudge back to the pavilion.

The Twitterati was quick to blame the batter for his hurry in taking a decision despite ample time left on the timer and flooded social media with their reactions.

