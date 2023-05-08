IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS | Twitter labels Rahmanullah Gurbaz 'selfish' for wasting DRS despite Jason Roy's warning

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was on strike in the fifth over against Nathan Ellis and charged down the track on the fourth delivery of the six-ball affair. The attempted flick by Gurbaz found no connection with the willow as he was completely deceived by the back-of-the-hand slower ball and the Kookaburra thumped into his pads plumb in front of the stumps. The umpire raised the finger immediately after the two batters had completed their run but the Afghan batter was unconvinced by the decision and sought his batting partner's opinion on the matter. From across the pitch, Roy patted his bat, evidently asking whether Gurbaz had nicked the ball but much to his disbelief, the wicket-keeper batter straightaway signalled for a DRS. Roy vehemently shook his head to stop Gurbaz from going through with the action but it was too little too late and the replays confirmed the inevitable, resigning Gurbaz to a slow trudge back to the pavilion.