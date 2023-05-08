IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS | Twitter mocks Harshit Rana's request being humiliatingly ignored by Nitish Rana

Right-arm quick Harshit was making his way to the bowling mark to begin the over while Nitish Rana instructed fielders around the ground. When the path of the two intersected, the captain apparently offered an explanation to the rookie pacer for his field setup. However, the bowler was clearly unconvinced by Nitish's plans and ventured a suggestion to the veteran. Surprisingly, Nitish chose to pay no heed to the youngster despite his impressive opening spell of 2-0-12-2, and simply ordered him to get prepared for his run-up. An insistent Harshit stopped in his tracks and reiterated his stance, only to be met with the same reaction albeit with greater intensity this time around. Evidently dismayed, Harshit continued to look at his skipper with hope, almost as if pleading with him, before continuing on his way with annoyance writ large on his face. The captain might have been in a rush to get the over started so as not to suffer fielding restrictions for slow over rate.