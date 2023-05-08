IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Who said what ft. Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips
Abdul Samad played an extraordinary knock for SRH on Sunday.|
(BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad blasted 43 runs off the final 12 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday to complete an epic 215-run chase in perhaps the most dramatic way. Abdul Samad and Glenn Phillips were the heroes of Orange Army as they kept their side’s hopes for playoff qualifications alive.
Batting first at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jos Buttler finally regained his good-old form against SRH, smashing a 59-ball 95 with 10 fours to keep the scoreboard going. Sanju Samson played a breezy cameo to support him fittingly, as his unbeaten 38-ball 66 helped them pile up 214/2. However, a spirited SRH batting unit, consisting of Abhishek Sharma (55 off 34 balls), Rahul Tripathi (47 off 29 balls), and Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 12 balls) alongside Samad and Phillips made sure their opposition’s valiant efforts were not enough.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Aiden Markram was absolutely over the moon after watching his mates pull off a mammoth chase.
The emotions changed quite quickly. Nice for us to get over the line. Everyone contributed. We knew on a quick outfield like this we could catch up. Abhishek got off to a great start, Tripathi kept the momentum going, and you only need a few cameos after that. I wish I could answer how Phillips and Samad do what they did.
After suffering their fifth loss from their previous six matches, Samson promised RR fans that they will come back stronger in the upcoming fixture to prove why they are termed as the most balanced lineup in the competition.
Matches like this make IPL special. You can never feel you have won the game until you have won it. I was confident in Sandeep, but that no-ball... They batted sensibly, and credit has to go to them for the way they batted. Life is never easy playing this format in this tournament. You have to be at your best each and every game. We will come back and do it all over again.
Samad, who hit two sixes in the final over including a last-ball maximum that won them the game, was humble enough to give credit to Phillips for completing the heist.
We realised it was a no-ball after we had crossed so I asked Marco to come back. I was just waiting for something in my zone, and I was lucky. Both with that ball and the no-ball. Glenn Phillips was the game-changer for us.
Phillips, who made an instant impact with a fiery 7-ball 25 after replacing Harry Brook, thanked Samad to complete the chase, which eventually helped him to win the Player of the Match award.
It was a situation where it can go only one of two ways. At the end of the day, we are trying to do a job. On another day I might not get that. At the end of the day, that ball that I got out to was the one I should have hit the most. I was disappointed that I didn't hit the actual slot ball. Thankfully Samad finished it off, and we were also lucky with the no-ball.