IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Russell’s heroics lead KKR to five-wicket triumph over PBKS

Chasing 180, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy dealt in boundaries early on and despite the former’s dismissal in the fifth over, the Purple Army tallied a decent 52/1 in the powerplay. Roy’s stay at the crease ended eight balls later for a well-made 38 at a strike rate of nearly 160, paving the path for the Kings to fight their way back into the game. A sluggish cameo from Venkatesh Iyer further provided the opposition impetus but Nitish Rana kept KKR’s hopes alive at the other end. The skipper was the aggressor-in-chief in their partnership of 51 off 38 deliveries – which was incidentally exactly what Rana managed as well. By the time both fell to Rahul Chahar, the home side needed 56 to win at 12 runs an over. Andre Russell re-ignited the home crowd’s hopes with a swashbuckling 42, his three sixes in the penultimate over of the game inching the side closer to victory. However, it was Rinku Singh once again who hammered the final nail in the opposition’s coffin with a last-ball boundary, completing a match-winning cameo of 21 off just 10 balls.