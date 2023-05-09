IPL 2023 | Chris Jordan joins Mumbai Indians to replace Jofra Archer for remainder of season
Chris Jordan will ply his trade for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023|
(ICC)
Mumbai Indians have roped in Chris Jordan to replace Jofra Archer who is yet to recover from his injury completely and will return home for rehabilitation. Archer was expected to be available for the full season but he kept being in and out of the playing XI due to soreness in his elbow.
With IPL 2023 heading towards the business end, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have resolved their dilemma over Archer’s position in the playing XI due to his fitness issues. The franchise have roped in Chris Jordan to replace the English pacer who will fly back home for rehabilitation.
“Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continue to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation,” MI revealed in an official statement.
Jordan made a return to international cricket earlier this year after an injury lay-off and so was expected to be available for the entire season. However, the competition turned out to be a roller coaster ride for the 28-year old as he was being kept in and out of the playing XI constantly. The injury also forced him to fly to Belgium for minor surgery. Now, according to the new development, he will fly back to England where his recovery will be closely monitored by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Jordan has experience of playing for various teams in IPL and MI will are going to be his fifth franchise. The right-arm pacer has scalped 27 wickets in IPL so far and is known to bowl in tight areas in the death overs. Thus, MI have picked him for INR 2 Crores and they will rely on his shoulders to deliver some fine spells at the back end of the innings.
𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2023
Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season.
Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.… pic.twitter.com/wMPBdmhDRf