IPL 2023 | Chris Jordan joins Mumbai Indians to replace Jofra Archer for remainder of season

Jordan made a return to international cricket earlier this year after an injury lay-off and so was expected to be available for the entire season. However, the competition turned out to be a roller coaster ride for the 28-year old as he was being kept in and out of the playing XI constantly. The injury also forced him to fly to Belgium for minor surgery. Now, according to the new development, he will fly back to England where his recovery will be closely monitored by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).