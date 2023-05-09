IPL 2023, MI vs RCB | Twitter and Rohit Sharma in disbelief over absurd DRS trajectory to rule him out
A certain element of distrust has always existed amongst fans when it comes to technology in cricket and certain incidents only further the lack of faith in the audience. Rohit Sharma had to endure a shocking dismissal on Tuesday after DRS ruled him out LBW, surprising even the bowler.
Mumbai Indians came out all guns blazing with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they cruised to 41 at the end of four overs. Even though Ishan Kishan was dismissed on the fourth ball of the fifth over, the hosts were well set for the chase of 200 given the flat pitch on offer at Wankhede and Rohit Sharma still at the crease, looking in good nick. However, the MI Paltan was handed a jolt out of the blue when Wanindu Hasaranga got rid of their skipper as well just two balls later in a rather controversial manner.
The spinner pitched the ball at length on the leg stump, tempting Rohit to charge at it and attempt to dispatch the ball towards midwicket. The Kookaburra straightened just a tad bit but was enough to beat the batter and thump into his pads, leading the RCB players to go up in loud appeal. Even though the umpire was unmoved and quick to shake his head, skipper Faf du Plessis opted to take a risky DRS review after some convincing from his bowler. However, the initial replays brought much dismay to the visitors, given how far out the skipper was from his crease. The delivery always seemed to be angling down leg given Hasaranga was bowling from over the wicket and before the ball tracking had even come up, the Sri Lankan spinner was halfway back to the bowler's mark.
A huge twist awaited all when the big screens showed three reds, predicting the ball to clip the top of the leg stump thus proclaiming Rohit return to the dugout. The 36-year-old, as soon as he learnt of his fate, instinctively opened his mouth in shock with his eyes glaring wide, clearly unconvinced by the decision. Nevertheless, he walked off without protest albeit an animated discussion with Kieron Pollard followed in the dugout, the Caribbean coach's demeanour suggesting he was completely in alignment with his player's opinion. The Twitterati expressed suspicion over the dismissal as well and quickly took to social media to convey their thoughts.
