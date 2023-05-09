IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe as SKY decimates RCB to earn MI huge six-wicket victory
SKY rode on his good form to produce an innings for the ages at Wankhede|
BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to live up to expectations in a crucial encounter against Mumbai Indians as the mammoth loss virtually ended their playoff hopes. Not only did MI leapfrog RCB with the win and rise to third, they also gave their net run rate and playoff chances a major boost.
Mumbai Indians’ decision to bowl first immediately paid off as the returning Jason Behrendorff got rid of Virat Kohli in the first over itself. Anuj Rawat followed suit in the Australian pacer’s next over, failing to capitalize on his promotion up the order, to leave the visitors reeling at 16/2. However, the remaining two members of RCB’s ‘big three’ stepped up to the plate to get their team back into the game with a partnership of 120 at two runs a ball. While Faf du Plessis ended on 65 off 41 deliveries, it was Glenn Maxwell that enthralled the most as his emphatic knock of 68 came at a strike rate of 206.06. Just when the team looked primed to set a massive target, a typical collapse ensued for RCB, as three wickets fell in the space of 10 deliveries to have them at 152/5 with five overs to go. Dinesh Karthik limited the damage with a rapid 30-run cameo but it was only enough to get them to a par 199/6 at the end of their 20 overs.
The hosts never looked in trouble while chasing at the flat Wankhede track as they raced to 41 in the first four overs. Even though Wanindu Hasaranga flipped the game briefly by getting rid of both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma in the penultimate over of the powerplay, the RCB bowling unit was no match for the sheer prowess of Suryakumar Yadav. The 32-year-old reawakened his vintage self to go on a plundering spree, taking a tight run-chase and making it look like a walk in the park. He walked in with 149 runs required in 15 overs, and six huge hits beyond the fence later, he departed for a 35-ball 83 with just eight runs required off the final 26 deliveries. While Vijaykumar Vyshak earned a couple of late scalps for his side, it was merely compensation as MI got home with 21 balls still to spare.
