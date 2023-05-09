IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe as SKY decimates RCB to earn MI huge six-wicket victory

Mumbai Indians’ decision to bowl first immediately paid off as the returning Jason Behrendorff got rid of Virat Kohli in the first over itself. Anuj Rawat followed suit in the Australian pacer’s next over, failing to capitalize on his promotion up the order, to leave the visitors reeling at 16/2. However, the remaining two members of RCB’s ‘big three’ stepped up to the plate to get their team back into the game with a partnership of 120 at two runs a ball. While Faf du Plessis ended on 65 off 41 deliveries, it was Glenn Maxwell that enthralled the most as his emphatic knock of 68 came at a strike rate of 206.06. Just when the team looked primed to set a massive target, a typical collapse ensued for RCB, as three wickets fell in the space of 10 deliveries to have them at 152/5 with five overs to go. Dinesh Karthik limited the damage with a rapid 30-run cameo but it was only enough to get them to a par 199/6 at the end of their 20 overs.