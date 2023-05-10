IPL 2023, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as Lalit Yadav's unbelievable grab has umpire whistling in disbelief
Shivam Dube leaps out of the way while umpire Chris Gaffaney tries to catch a glimpse of the spectacular|
BCCI
Rebound catches in cricket are probably the hardest kind for they require a combination of stellar reflexes and incredible agility to pull off. Yet, Lalit Yadav managed to take arguably the best such catch in IPL history as his grab had both batters and the umpire marvelling in shock and awe.
Chennai Super Kings suffered a rare top-order collapse against Delhi Capitals on a dry Chepauk track, tumbling to 82/4 at the end of 12 overs. While clinical bowling by Axar Patel took care of the openers, the visitors required something extraordinary from Lalit Yadav to send Ajinkya Rahane back to the hut.
The off-spinner was bowling his second over of the day with the veteran batter at the other end. Yadav lobbed a ball straight and slightly full, tempting Rahane to charge down the track and offer a full-blooded blow to up the ante. He seemed to have executed the shot perfectly as the ball made a meaty sound when it struck the centre of Rahane's willow and was travelling at the rate of knots down the pitch, seemingly destined for a boundary. However, Yadav had other plans, as he shuffled to his right before falling flat to the ground towards his right, his dominant hand extended well beyond his head. Non-striker Shivam Dube had to jump out of the way of the diving all-rounder and seemed to panic when the ball did not travel past him, afraid of getting run-out. Yet, little did he realize that the 26-year-old had not just managed to stop the ball from going past but also somehow made the ball stick between his thumb and index finger in a catch for the ages.
The unbelievable take even had umpire Chris Gaffaney opening his mouth wide in a circle, effectively serving as the entire audience's manifestation with his expressions reading 'too good to be true.' The Twitterati unanimously agreed on the grab being the 'catch of the season' with a better one hardly fathomable regardless of the number of games remaining, with some even labelling it the best catch in IPL history.
