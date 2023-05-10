IPL 2023, CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as Lalit Yadav's unbelievable grab has umpire whistling in disbelief

The off-spinner was bowling his second over of the day with the veteran batter at the other end. Yadav lobbed a ball straight and slightly full, tempting Rahane to charge down the track and offer a full-blooded blow to up the ante. He seemed to have executed the shot perfectly as the ball made a meaty sound when it struck the centre of Rahane's willow and was travelling at the rate of knots down the pitch, seemingly destined for a boundary. However, Yadav had other plans, as he shuffled to his right before falling flat to the ground towards his right, his dominant hand extended well beyond his head. Non-striker Shivam Dube had to jump out of the way of the diving all-rounder and seemed to panic when the ball did not travel past him, afraid of getting run-out. Yet, little did he realize that the 26-year-old had not just managed to stop the ball from going past but also somehow made the ball stick between his thumb and index finger in a catch for the ages.