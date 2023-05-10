IPL 2023, CSK vs DC | Twitter shocked as Manish Pandey's indecisiveness barbeques Marsh in middle of pitch

Tushar Deshpande had the ball in his hand for the fourth over and began with a shortish delivery angling into Pandey. The veteran cautiously defended on the back foot with soft hands, in hopes of sneaking a quick single. Pandey immediately took a lunge forward to sprint towards the other end as soon as the white rock left his bat, only to realise Ajinkya Rahane was steaming towards it from short cover. The 33-year-old hesitated, his eyes fixed on the ball, even as Marsh ran down the track to complete the run in time. However, the Australian was encouraged to keep on going when Pandey took another two strides forward to indicate the run was on but once Rahane had the ball in hand, the Indian batter sold his teammate down the river by taking a sharp U-turn and hurrying back to his crease. Marsh, who was already alongside Pandey by the time, had nowhere to go once his partner had turned his back on him. Realizing his fate, he did not even make an attempt to save his wicket given he saw an ecstatic Rahane taking off towards the bowler's end in full flight before enthusiastically clipping the bails with the Kookaburra in his hand.