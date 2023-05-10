IPL 2023, MI vs RCB | Who said what ft. Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera

It was fun batting up the order, earlier I was batting down. I got an opportunity to bat up and I got back-to-back fifties. I am happy with my fifty but I am more happy that my team won and I hope we continue to do so. I have the confidence within me that if I keep on batting till the end, I can finish the game for the team. Surya bhai is a top-class player and I also try to copy some of his shots but I cannot. While he was batting I was talking to him and he was saying 'keep playing, keep playing' and he was giving me confidence.

Nehal Wadhera