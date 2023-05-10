IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as clinical CSK suffocate DC enroute to dominant 27-run victory

Chennai Super Kings suffered a rare failure of both openers as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad found themselves back in the hut a ball after the end of the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 49/2. Consequently, Ajinkya Rahane reverted to his anchor persona with a steady 21, especially with the departure of Moeen Ali for cheap before the halfway stage. However, once the veteran departed in the 12th over to leave the side reeling at 77/4, Shivam Dube took rein of proceedings with three luscious sixes, ensuring CSK had already improved their run rate to nearly eight an over by the time he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for a 12-ball 25. All of Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni thereon contributed with 20s, the latter’s knock most impactful considering it came off just nine balls, while Mitchell Marsh limited the damage with two wickets at the death to record stellar figures of 3-0-18-3.