IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as clinical CSK suffocate DC enroute to dominant 27-run victory
Chennai Super Kings hardly had to broke sweat in a comfortable victory at home|
Delhi Capitals left themselves a mountain to climb with respect to qualification for the play-offs as the loss against Chennai Super Kings meant they stayed put at the bottom of the table. CSK, meanwhile, further consolidated their presence in second place, moving to within a point off the top.
Chennai Super Kings suffered a rare failure of both openers as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad found themselves back in the hut a ball after the end of the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 49/2. Consequently, Ajinkya Rahane reverted to his anchor persona with a steady 21, especially with the departure of Moeen Ali for cheap before the halfway stage. However, once the veteran departed in the 12th over to leave the side reeling at 77/4, Shivam Dube took rein of proceedings with three luscious sixes, ensuring CSK had already improved their run rate to nearly eight an over by the time he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for a 12-ball 25. All of Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni thereon contributed with 20s, the latter’s knock most impactful considering it came off just nine balls, while Mitchell Marsh limited the damage with two wickets at the death to record stellar figures of 3-0-18-3.
Chasing a competitive 168 at the slow Chepauk track, Delhi Capitals collapsed even before spin came into play. Deepak Chahar got rid of David Warner in the second ball of the innings before taking care of Phil Salt two overs later. Mitchell Marsh and Manish Pandey had the responsibility to seize back momentum but a horrific mix-up meant the explosive Australian had returned to the pavilion after facing four balls. Nevertheless, Rilee Roussow took over the mantle and helped stitch together a 59-run partnership even as the required run rate kept climbing. A ferocious yorker by Matheesha Pathirana eventually got the better of Pandey for less than run-a-ball 29 before Roussow virtually ended all hopes of a DC win by abandoning his wicket nine balls later for a score of 35, consuming 36 balls in the process. Axar Patel played a compensatory rapid knock of 21 but it was too little too late as the visitors consigned themselves to an emphatic defeat.
