IPL 2023, CSK vs DC | Who said what ft. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni played a cameo of 20 runs from nine balls against DC|
(IPL)
Chennai Super Kings jumped to the second spot on the points table with a win against Delhi Capitals by 27 runs on Wednesday. MS Dhoni admitted that CSK should have done better with the bat in spite of the final result while Ravindra Jadeja stated that the team exploited home conditions very well.
Chennai Super Kings kept their impressive home record intact against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday beating the visitors by 27 runs thanks to clinical effort from the bowling unit. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first on a surface that tends to get slow as the game progresses. Shivam Dube was the highest scorer for CSK with a knock of 25 runs from just 12 balls while MS Dhoni’s cameo of 20 runs from nine balls at the end helped CSK post a total of 167/8.
Walking in to hunt down the target, DC had a dismal start as they lost three wickets for 25 runs. Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw tried to recover the innings but Matheesha Pathirana broke the partnership between the two during his brilliant spell which included three scalps. Deepak Chahar picked up a couple of wickets while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Roussouw. DC were restricted to 140/8 as a result and the home team registered their seventh victory in the tournament.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni revealed that he anticipated that the wicket will get slower in the second half of the game and backed his spinners to do well. Dhoni also added that the batting unit should have performed better.
It turned a lot in the second half. We know that our spinners use a lot more seam than some of the other bowlers. We thought it'll slow down. We didn't know what's a good score. That's why I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not look for wickets every delivery. That's when you start not bowling well. I felt 166-170 was a good score. But as a batting unit, we can do better.This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute.
Jadeja was handed the Player of the Match award for his 21-run contribution with the bat and a key dismissal. The Indian all-rounder remarked that they are taking advantage of the home conditions.
As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practise here, we know what's the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions. Everyone's doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy.
Deepak Chahar revealed that he focused on bowling slowly and giving more emphasis on the swing to provide breakthroughs in the powerplay.
It was swinging nicely and at the same time, the pitch was slow. I had a chat with Mahi bhai, when the wickets are getting slower, you don't need to bowl fast, bowl slow and swing it, it's difficult for the batters to get the boundaries in the powerplay, he said. We thought the wicket would slow down in the 2nd innings and it was cloudy, so no dew - that's why Mahi bhai decided to bat first.
David Warner pointed out that a bad start from the top order started to collapse and also added that the team needs a better top six with the willow.
Back to losing three wickets. We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out. We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total. To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn't rotate strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn't. When you get a wide half-tracker you can't hit it to cover. We should have executed better with those wide half-trackers.
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming praised Dhoni saying he has been doing strong hitting practice in the nets and the hard work is paying off for him.
He's just training a certain way. He knows he's not going to bat for a long time, and we had a lot of batting ahead. So he has really concentrated on the last three overs. He wasn't as mobile between the wickets today, but he pushed pretty hard. So he has concentrated on pretty strong hitting practice, and you can see the benefits of that.